Donegal schoolboys mount comeback to land Ulster rugby crown

Carndonagh Community School's U18 rugby team has retained the Ulster IRFU High School Cup.

The Inishowen boys came from 22-12 down at half time to defeat Ballyclare High School 41-27 at Rainey Old Boys' pitch in Magherafelt on Wednesday.

The squad, coached by Brian McNally, were met by a large crowd of well wishers when they returned to Carndonagh.