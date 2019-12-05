Donegal schoolboys mount comeback to land Ulster rugby crown

Contact
ULSTER CHAMPIONS: Carndonagh CS' U18 rugby team
Carndonagh Community School's U18 rugby team has retained the Ulster IRFU High School Cup.
The Inishowen boys came from 22-12 down at half time to defeat Ballyclare High School 41-27 at Rainey Old Boys' pitch in Magherafelt on Wednesday.
The squad, coached by Brian McNally, were met by a large crowd of well wishers when they returned to Carndonagh.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.