Finn Harps to receive compensation from transfer of Mikey Place to Galway United

Finn Harps have lost striker Mikey Place to Division One side Galway United - but Harps will stand to receive some compensation as a result of the deal.

The 21-year-old is making the move to Eamonn Deacy Park after a two year spell with Finn Harps.

But due to his age and the nature of his arrangement with Harps, it is believed that Harps will get compensation to the tune of something between €6,000 and €9,000.

That will partially soften the blow of losing a talented forward who scored some vital goals for the Donegal club.

Previously on the books of Sligo Rovers and Derry City, it was under Ollie Horgan that Place really began to flourish and he was the club’s top scorer in the promotion winning season of 2018 when he found the net ten times in the league.

Last season, Place saw less game time but still played his part in keeping Harps up, not least by

scoring goals in vital wins against Waterford FC.

Place was obviously impressed with Galway United’s plans.

Having disappointed last season, the Tribesmen will be going flat out for promotion under Alan Murphy.

“When Alan told me about his plans for the future, it was hard to say no. I can’t wait to get going now,” Place told the club website.

“On a personal level, the aim for next season is to get back playing and enjoying my football again. I’m very excited about coming in and trying to help the club finish as high up the table as we possibly can.

“I grew up in Dunmore in Co. Galway and I used to go to the games when I was younger, so it’s going to be an exciting year for me.

“When you look at Galway, you always see a strong fanbase and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of those supporters next year.”

Galway United manager Alan Murphy has long been an admirer of Place’s ability and he could not hide his delight at securing the strikers signature for the 2020 SSE Airtricity League season.

“Mikey is natural winner and a really good competitor. He wants to press on in his career now and nail down a starting position and hit that target of being a top goalscorer at the club.

“We’ve spoken a lot over the last few years and I think we’re very much on the same page in terms of what he wants to achieve individually and what we want to achieve collectively as a group next season.

“I’ve put a lot of time into Mikey and he’s a player I have a huge ambition for, there’s so much untapped potential within him and I believe next year could be his biggest season yet. Mikey just needs somebody to show that belief in him.

“Goalscoring is a huge part of why Mikey was brought to the club, he’s proven that he has the ability to score goals and he just needs to be consistent now and have that platform to assist him.”