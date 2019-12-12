Excitement mounts as winter league reaches semi-final stages

It's down to the nitty gritty at Buncrana Golf Club this weekend as the semi-finals of the Owen McDaid (Roe) Winter League take place.

Paul Eccles and Kevin McDermott take on Oliver Doherty and Emmet Doherty, while Tony Hegarty and Kevin McGrath are up against Gearóid Doherty and Patrick Fletcher.

In the non-qualifiers section, meanwhile, it's Willie Monaghan and Mark Mc Laughlin v Shane Gallivan and Patrick Grant and Mickey McHugh and Pius McFadden versus Ryan McHugh and Barry Doherty.

All the semi-finals have to be played on or before Sunday 15th December.