Clonmany's tug of war men claim first national title of season

Clonmany's tug of war men have claimed their first national title of the season.

The Inishowen club hosted the national indoor 600kgs championship on Sunday, and used their home advantage to surge to victory over Louth club Mountain View in the final.

Coach Kevin McLoughlin was happy with the day’s performance. He said: "It went very well, but we needed that as we haven’t had much luck with injuries lately. We made a right good come back to win it there.

"We’ve been training hard for it - three nights a week. The lads look strong and they’re getting stronger."



Next up for Clonmany will be the 560kgs national finals in January where they will be hoping to build on Sunday’s success, and McLoughlin is optimistic for the club’s prospects.

"We should have a fair good team for the 560," he said. "The teams won’t be easy beat but we’ll give it a go anyway, so no sweets over Christmas."



But of course, the main focus for McLoughlin and Clomany will soon turn to the highlight of the season - the World Championships, which will be held in Letterkenny in February.

Having secured their national title in the 600kgs category, Clonmany will represent Ireland at that weight.