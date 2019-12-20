Finn Harps will get 2020 premier division campaign underway at home to Sligo

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures for the 2020 season have been released.

Finn Harps will launch their campaign with a home match against Sligo Rovers on February 14 at 8pm.

And their first match of the season against rivals Derry City will take place at the Brandywell the following week on February 21.

Bohemians will host Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers, SSE Airtricity League Champions Dundalk will host Derry City on the opening day whilst newly-promoted Shelbourne will travel to Turner's Cross to face Cork City in their first match back in the top flight.

The mid-season break will take place between June 13 and June 25, and the First Division fixtures will be released at a later date.

All fixtures are subject to change and to the decisions of the FAI Club Licensing Committee.

Click here for all fixtures