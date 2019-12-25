Get out and about - Hundreds of Donegal people to take part in event with a feel-good factor

Contact
A great way to get some fresh air after all the festivities
Hundreds of people will take part in the Finn Valley AC 5k on St. Stephen's Day, in Stranorlar and Ballybofey.
This will be the 49th staging of the event.
It began in the very early seventies in Drumboe Forest, Stranorlar, and in recent years has become a very popular event with the emphasis on participation.
Indeed, there has been an increasing number of families taking part.
Last year's event attracted almost 700 people.
Entry fee is €10 for adults, €5 for children and €20 for a family. It begins at 12 noon.
