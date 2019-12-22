Two Donegal Golf Clubs Awarded at 2019 Golfers Guide to Ireland Awards

The golfing year will end on a high for Portsalon Golf Club and Rosapenna Golf Club as both clubs were recognised at the annual Golfers Guide to Ireland Awards last weekend. Portsalon Golf Club was announced ‘Best Hidden Gem For Ulster’ and Rosapenna Golf Club was announced ‘Best Links Regionally’.

Daragh Lyons, Club Manager at Portsalon Golf Club says the awards were the perfect end to the year: “We’re delighted to win Best Hidden Gem For Ulster and huge congratulations to our neighbouring club Rosapenna for picking up Best Links Regionally too. It’s a great honour to be recognised at these awards and after a busy 2019, it’s fantastic to say that our hard work and efforts are paying off. Our links superintendent, Johnny Shields and his team are continuously striving to improve the course to make it an even better golfing experience for members and visitors – and it’s clear that it’s working. We’ve had a busy season this year with golfing tourism up around 25% and we're looking forward to building on that in 2020.”

Meanwhile, Portsalon Golf Club is busy preparing for its 2019 Club Development Draw, which takes place on Saturday 28th December in the clubhouse. The draw is the club’s first fundraiser in 30 years and hopes to raise much-needed funds to further develop the facilities at Portsalon, which is one of Donegal’s oldest links courses. The funds raised will go towards new machinery, while also upgrading existing buildings on the course including the clubhouse. There is an overall prize fund of over €50,000 on offer, with a winning prize of a 2020 Hyundai Tucson worth €32,500. The club will also donate 10% of profits from the draw to the Donegal Hospice.

Pat O’Neill, Captain of Portsalon Golf Club, believes that the development of the course facilities is vital for the future of the club:

“It’s been over 30 years since we’ve held a fundraising initiative for Portsalon Golf Club and we have big plans for the future so we’re encouraging everyone to get behind the final push of the development draw and support us in our efforts. The funds raised through this draw will help Portsalon Golf Club maintain its position as one of Donegal’s finest links courses, which in turn, will be a key driver for tourism and golf in the area, benefiting the wider community. We're also donating 10% of profits to the Donegal Hospice.”

Tickets for the Portsalon Golf Club Development Draw cost €50 each and are available from club members and at the clubhouse bar and office and can also be purchased online at www.portsalongolfclub.ie. Tickets make the perfect Christmas gift and for more information please contact club manager, Daragh Lyons on +353 74 91 59459.