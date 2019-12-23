'King of Carrick's' McFeely lifts Paddy Lafferty trophy once more

Culdaff man Damian McFeely has lifted the Paddy Lafferty memorial shield for an impressive fourth time. The pool maestro held his nerve in a tense final in the Carrick Bar, Gleneely, to beat Charlie Duffy 3-1.

McFeely has won the popular annual pool tournament, which alternates between two bars in the village, every year it has been played in Carrick's.

Event organiser Charlie Duffy, a close friend of the late Paddy Lafferty, proved a tough adversary in Sunday night's final, but McFeely excels when the tournament is played here and he produced some great pool to secure victory.

The shield was presented by Paddy's wife Mary Rose, and the event organisers and Lafferty family would like to thank everyone who participated in the competition, the Carrick bar for sponsoring the prizes and to all those who helped in any way.

All monies raised this year will go to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.