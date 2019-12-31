Revealed: the full list of nominations for the 2019 Donegal Sports Star Awards

Contact
The awards ceremony will be held at the end of January
The Donegal Sports Star committee have announced the nominations list for the 2019 Awards function which takes place in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Friday, January 31.
Just two nominees Portsmouth F.C. footballer Ronan Curtis and the Donegal Finesse Gymnastics Club know that they will be picking up awards.
The winners in all the rest of the categories will only be announced on the night following the completion of the selection process.
St. Johnston man Ronan Curtis, who played underage football with Swilly Rovers, has enjoyed a really outstanding spell at Fratton Park, winning a EFL Trophy medal in his first season at the Club last March - defeating Sunderland on penalties at Wembley. The 23-year-old has already scored nine goals for Portsmouth in League 1 this season.
He had made his debut for the Pompey club in August 2018 after five years at Derry City. Ronan’s previous clubs at underage level included Kildrum Tigers and Swilly Rovers. In total Curtis has played 60 league matches for Portsmouth, scoring 20 goals. He has also made his mark at international level with the Republic of Ireland U21s before graduating to the senior squad. He made senior international debut against Northern Ireland in November 2018.
The other nominee that knows they will be getting an Award is the Donegal Finesse Gymnastics Club who will be honoured for international achievements. In July, 13 gymnasts from the Club represented Ireland at the World Gymnaestrada in Dornbirn Austria. It was only the second time in World Gymnastics history that Ireland has been in attendance. The previous month the Finesse Junior and Senior Display Teams won five out of the six possible awards at the National Indoor Arena in Blanchardstown, Dublin. The Club also enjoyed a hugely successful day at the GymSTART Challenge in the Sport Ireland Indoor Arena at the National Sports Campus in Dublin in November.
2019 Donegal Sports Star Awards Nominees
APPRECIATION
Ardara LGFA-Ability Rocks Inclusion Programme
Dessie McGlinchey, Finn Harps Schools Programme
Gerry Hannon, Letterkenny Blaze Basketball Club
Malachy Price, Letterkenny Boxing Club
Manus O’Donnell, Figary, Fahan
ATHLETICS
Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.
Mark English, Letterkenny A.C.
Sommer Lecky, Finn Valley A.C.
BASKETBALL
Killian Gribben, Letterkenny Blaze
Maria Kealy, Letterkenny Blaze
Shannon Cunningham, Letterkenny Blaze
Shauna Higgins, Letterkenny Blaze
BOWLING
Andrew Steele, Greenbank Bowling Club
David Bonner, St. Johnston Bowling Club
Jamie Glackin,Maghery Bowling Club
John Quinn, Ballylennon Bowling Club
Lee Jacob, Ramelton Bowling Club
Rachel McDonnell, Ballylennon Bowling Club
BOXING
Anthony Doohan, Dunfanaghy A.B.C.
Brenda Collins, Dunree A.B.C.
Brian McNamee, Convoy A.B.C.
Carlagh Irving, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.
Leah Gallen, Raphoe A.B.C.
Matthew McCole, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.
CAMOGIE
Ailbhe Finn, Saint Eunan’s Camogie Club
Caoimhe Doherty, Letterkenny Gaels
Rhianna Gallagher, Carndonagh
CLAY PIGEON SHOOTING
Fintan Kilpatrick, Convoy
Jason Irwin, Ramelton
Patrick Boyle, Carndonagh
COACH / MANAGER
Chris McNulty, Bonagee United
Declan Bonner, Donegal Men Senior Football Team
Karen Lavin, Killybegs Rowing Club
Mick Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings
Ollie Horgan, Finn Harps Senior Team
Trevor Alcorn, Termon GAA
CYCLING
Callum Morris, Clonmany
Mitchell McLaughlin, Drumkeen, Zappi Racing Team
Odhran Doogan, Powerhouse Sports Team
Sean Og Harrigan, Burnfoot
EQUESTRIAN
Dylan Browne McMonagle, Letterkenny
Kenneth Graham, Muff
Oisin Orr, Rathmullan
GAELIC FOOTBALL
Ciaran Thompson, Naomh Conaill
Geraldine McLaughlin, Termon
Michael Murphy, Glenswilly
Róisín Rodgers, Naomh Muire Íochtar Na Rosann
GYMNASTICS
Amy Fox, Citadel Gymnastics
Leon Hughes, Citadel Gymnastics
Ruby McBride, Dungloe
HOCKEY
Ben Wallace, Raphoe (Annadale Hockey Club, Belfast)
Johnny Long, Raphoe Hockey Club
Megan Frazer, Ulster Elks
Tom Eaton, Raphoe Hockey Club
Tommy Orr, Raphoe Hockey Club
HURLING
Danny Cullen, Setanta
Gavin Browne, Seán MacCumhaills
Jack O’Loughlin, Buncrana
INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT
Finesse Gymnastics Club, Letterkenny
MARTIAL ARTS
Emma Dolan, Three Rivers Karate Club
Eoin Crawford, Three Rivers Karate Club
Rebecca Burke, North West Shotokan Karate Club
Ruairi Dougal, Moville
MOTOR CYCLING
Caolán Irwin, Kilmacrennan
Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan
Richard Kerr, Kilmacrennan
MOTOR SPORT
Aodhan Gallagher, Carrigart
David Kelly, Donegal Town
Kevin Eves, Pettigo
PARA-ATHLETE
Catherine Grier, Ramelton
James Boyle, Dungloe
Oisin Merritt, Stranorlar
POWER LIFTING
Caroline Dolan, Finn Valley Vikings
Edyta Piechowicz, Finn Valley Vikings
Jake Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings
Luke Thompson, Finn Valley Vikings
Paulina Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings
PRIMARY SCHOOL (Large >100 pupils)
Glenswilly National School, Newmills, Letterkenny
Scoil Eoin Baiste, Carrigart
Scoil Mhuire, Doire Beaga
St. Eunan’s N.S., Raphoe
PRIMARY SCHOOL (Small < 100 pupils)
Faugher N.S., Dunfanaghy
Scoil An Chaisil, Gleann Colm Cille
St. Columba’s N.S., Ballylast, Castlefinn
PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS BOY
Caolan McFadden, Schoil Mhuire, Creeslough
Luke O’Donnell, St. Oran’s N.S, Cockhill, Buncrana
Max Campbell, St. Riaghans N.S., Drumnacrosh, Glenties
PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS GIRL
Caitriona McKinney, St Mura’s N.S., Tooban, Burnfoot
Cara Eaton, Raphoe Central N.S.
Jaime McGinley, St Columba’s N.S., Ballylast, Castlefinn
Lauren Ní Chearrbhaill, S.N. Taobhóige, An Clochán
Orlaith McCrory, St Patrick’s N.S., Lifford
PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS TEACHER
Anita Keeve, St. Eunan’s N.S., Raphoe
Ciaran Gallagher, Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Illistrin
Joleen Mc Hugh, St. Columba’s N.S, Ballylast, Castlefinn
Miriam O’Donnell, St. Mary’s N.S.,Stranorlar
Triona McMenamin, Faugher N.S., Dunfanaghy
PROFESSIONAL SPORT ACHIEVEMENT
Ronan Curtis, Kildrum Tigers / Portsmouth
ROWING
Cian Sweeney, Donegal Bay Rowing Club
Cormac McKinney, Bridgend
Luke Keaney, Donegal Bay Rowing Club
Michael O Boyle, Donegal Bay Rowing Club
Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
RUGBY
Charlie Worth, Letterkenny Rugby Club / Royal School Armagh
Joe Dunleavy, Letterkenny
Kieran O’Gorman, Letterkenny
Laura Feely, Ballybofey / Connacht
Mya Alcorn, Letterkenny Rugby Club
SECONDARY SCHOOL
Carndonagh Community School
Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn
Loreto Community School, Milford
Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS BOY
Conchúr Mac Meanman, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn
Darragh Kirk, Mulroy College, Milford
Fionnán Mac Giolla Chomhaill, Pobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Jude Mc Crossan, Deele College, Raphoe
Luke Mac Fhloinn, Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, An Clochán
Ross Henderson, The Royal and Prior Comprehensive School, Raphoe
Shane Breslin, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS GIRL
Adrienne Gallen, St. Columbas College, Stranorlar
Anna Hennessy, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Aoibhín Randles, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Ellie Long, Carndonagh Community School
Emma Doherty, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Emma Dolan, The Royal and Prior Comprehensive School, Raphoe
Emma Gribben, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Lauren Callaghan, The Royal and Prior Comprehensive School, Raphoe
Lucy McGlynn, Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon
Maria Kealy, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Michaela Galvin, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Molly Nulty, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Mya Alcorn, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Niamh Moohan, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Sarah Bradley, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn
Una O’Donnell, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS TEACHER
Adrian Doherty, Loreto Community School, Milford
Blaine Ó Maolagáin, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn
Conor Doherty, Carndonagh Community School
Kate Kenny, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
SOCCER
Barry McNamee, Derry City
Daniel Gildea, Finn Harps Under 15 Squad
Fionnan Coyle, Gweedore
Georgie Kelly, Dundalk
Jamie McKinney Finn Harps Under 15 Squad
Kerry Browne, Sion Swifts
Mark Anthony McGinley, Finn Harps
Sean Patton, Finn Harps Under 13 Squad
SPECIAL ATHLETE
Leon McDaid, North West Special Olympics Club
Siobhan McCay, North West Special Olympics Club
SURFING
Bea Greenberg, Rossnowlagh Surf Club
Neil McCarthy, Bundoran Board Riders
Tiernan McCrea, Rossnowlagh Surf Club
Una Britton, Rossnowlagh Surf Club
SWIMMING
Cody Dunnion, Swilly Seals
Cora Rooney, Ballyshannon
Patrick Bond, Ramelton
TEAM
Bonagee United Ladies Soccer Team
Carndonagh Community School 1st Year Girls Football Team
C.L.G. Naomh Columba, Glencolmcille Ladies Team
Cumann Rámhaíochta, Cloich Cheann Fhaola
Donegal Masters GAA Team
Donegal Ladies Senior Football Team
Donegal Men Senior Football Team
Donegal Schoolboys League 2007’s
Finesse Gymnastics Club, Letterkenny
Finn Harps Under 13 Team
Finn Valley Vikings Powerlifting Team
Glengad United Football Club
Illistrin FC U12 Boys Soccer Team
Killybegs Rowing Club
Letterkenny A.C. Senior Ladies Marathon Team
Letterkenny Blaze U14 Girls Basketball Team
Letterkenny Blaze U16 Girls Basketball Team
Loreto Secondary School Letterkenny Second Year Basketball Team
Naomh Muire Íochtar Na Rosann Ladies Team
Raphoe Senior Ladies Hockey Team
TRIATHLON
Aidan Callaghan, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Anne Robinson, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Margaret Kelly, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Natasha Kelly, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Peter O’Donnell, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
