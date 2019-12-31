Revealed: the full list of nominations for the 2019 Donegal Sports Star Awards

The Donegal Sports Star committee have announced the nominations list for the 2019 Awards function which takes place in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Friday, January 31.

Just two nominees Portsmouth F.C. footballer Ronan Curtis and the Donegal Finesse Gymnastics Club know that they will be picking up awards.

The winners in all the rest of the categories will only be announced on the night following the completion of the selection process.

St. Johnston man Ronan Curtis, who played underage football with Swilly Rovers, has enjoyed a really outstanding spell at Fratton Park, winning a EFL Trophy medal in his first season at the Club last March - defeating Sunderland on penalties at Wembley. The 23-year-old has already scored nine goals for Portsmouth in League 1 this season.

He had made his debut for the Pompey club in August 2018 after five years at Derry City. Ronan’s previous clubs at underage level included Kildrum Tigers and Swilly Rovers. In total Curtis has played 60 league matches for Portsmouth, scoring 20 goals. He has also made his mark at international level with the Republic of Ireland U21s before graduating to the senior squad. He made senior international debut against Northern Ireland in November 2018.

The other nominee that knows they will be getting an Award is the Donegal Finesse Gymnastics Club who will be honoured for international achievements. In July, 13 gymnasts from the Club represented Ireland at the World Gymnaestrada in Dornbirn Austria. It was only the second time in World Gymnastics history that Ireland has been in attendance. The previous month the Finesse Junior and Senior Display Teams won five out of the six possible awards at the National Indoor Arena in Blanchardstown, Dublin. The Club also enjoyed a hugely successful day at the GymSTART Challenge in the Sport Ireland Indoor Arena at the National Sports Campus in Dublin in November.



2019 Donegal Sports Star Awards Nominees



APPRECIATION

Ardara LGFA-Ability Rocks Inclusion Programme

Dessie McGlinchey, Finn Harps Schools Programme

Gerry Hannon, Letterkenny Blaze Basketball Club

Malachy Price, Letterkenny Boxing Club

Manus O’Donnell, Figary, Fahan



ATHLETICS

Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.

Mark English, Letterkenny A.C.

Sommer Lecky, Finn Valley A.C.



BASKETBALL

Killian Gribben, Letterkenny Blaze

Maria Kealy, Letterkenny Blaze

Shannon Cunningham, Letterkenny Blaze

Shauna Higgins, Letterkenny Blaze



BOWLING

Andrew Steele, Greenbank Bowling Club

David Bonner, St. Johnston Bowling Club

Jamie Glackin,Maghery Bowling Club

John Quinn, Ballylennon Bowling Club

Lee Jacob, Ramelton Bowling Club

Rachel McDonnell, Ballylennon Bowling Club



BOXING

Anthony Doohan, Dunfanaghy A.B.C.

Brenda Collins, Dunree A.B.C.

Brian McNamee, Convoy A.B.C.

Carlagh Irving, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.

Leah Gallen, Raphoe A.B.C.

Matthew McCole, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.



CAMOGIE

Ailbhe Finn, Saint Eunan’s Camogie Club

Caoimhe Doherty, Letterkenny Gaels

Rhianna Gallagher, Carndonagh

CLAY PIGEON SHOOTING

Fintan Kilpatrick, Convoy

Jason Irwin, Ramelton

Patrick Boyle, Carndonagh



COACH / MANAGER

Chris McNulty, Bonagee United

Declan Bonner, Donegal Men Senior Football Team

Karen Lavin, Killybegs Rowing Club

Mick Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings

Ollie Horgan, Finn Harps Senior Team

Trevor Alcorn, Termon GAA



CYCLING

Callum Morris, Clonmany

Mitchell McLaughlin, Drumkeen, Zappi Racing Team

Odhran Doogan, Powerhouse Sports Team

Sean Og Harrigan, Burnfoot



EQUESTRIAN

Dylan Browne McMonagle, Letterkenny

Kenneth Graham, Muff

Oisin Orr, Rathmullan



GAELIC FOOTBALL

Ciaran Thompson, Naomh Conaill

Geraldine McLaughlin, Termon

Michael Murphy, Glenswilly

Róisín Rodgers, Naomh Muire Íochtar Na Rosann



GYMNASTICS

Amy Fox, Citadel Gymnastics

Leon Hughes, Citadel Gymnastics

Ruby McBride, Dungloe



HOCKEY

Ben Wallace, Raphoe (Annadale Hockey Club, Belfast)

Johnny Long, Raphoe Hockey Club

Megan Frazer, Ulster Elks

Tom Eaton, Raphoe Hockey Club

Tommy Orr, Raphoe Hockey Club



HURLING

Danny Cullen, Setanta

Gavin Browne, Seán MacCumhaills

Jack O’Loughlin, Buncrana



INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT

Finesse Gymnastics Club, Letterkenny

MARTIAL ARTS

Emma Dolan, Three Rivers Karate Club

Eoin Crawford, Three Rivers Karate Club

Rebecca Burke, North West Shotokan Karate Club

Ruairi Dougal, Moville



MOTOR CYCLING

Caolán Irwin, Kilmacrennan

Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan

Richard Kerr, Kilmacrennan

MOTOR SPORT

Aodhan Gallagher, Carrigart

David Kelly, Donegal Town

Kevin Eves, Pettigo



PARA-ATHLETE

Catherine Grier, Ramelton

James Boyle, Dungloe

Oisin Merritt, Stranorlar

POWER LIFTING

Caroline Dolan, Finn Valley Vikings

Edyta Piechowicz, Finn Valley Vikings

Jake Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings

Luke Thompson, Finn Valley Vikings

Paulina Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings



PRIMARY SCHOOL (Large >100 pupils)

Glenswilly National School, Newmills, Letterkenny

Scoil Eoin Baiste, Carrigart

Scoil Mhuire, Doire Beaga

St. Eunan’s N.S., Raphoe



PRIMARY SCHOOL (Small < 100 pupils)

Faugher N.S., Dunfanaghy

Scoil An Chaisil, Gleann Colm Cille

St. Columba’s N.S., Ballylast, Castlefinn



PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS BOY

Caolan McFadden, Schoil Mhuire, Creeslough

Luke O’Donnell, St. Oran’s N.S, Cockhill, Buncrana

Max Campbell, St. Riaghans N.S., Drumnacrosh, Glenties



PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS GIRL

Caitriona McKinney, St Mura’s N.S., Tooban, Burnfoot

Cara Eaton, Raphoe Central N.S.

Jaime McGinley, St Columba’s N.S., Ballylast, Castlefinn

Lauren Ní Chearrbhaill, S.N. Taobhóige, An Clochán

Orlaith McCrory, St Patrick’s N.S., Lifford



PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS TEACHER

Anita Keeve, St. Eunan’s N.S., Raphoe

Ciaran Gallagher, Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Illistrin

Joleen Mc Hugh, St. Columba’s N.S, Ballylast, Castlefinn

Miriam O’Donnell, St. Mary’s N.S.,Stranorlar

Triona McMenamin, Faugher N.S., Dunfanaghy



PROFESSIONAL SPORT ACHIEVEMENT

Ronan Curtis, Kildrum Tigers / Portsmouth



ROWING

Cian Sweeney, Donegal Bay Rowing Club

Cormac McKinney, Bridgend

Luke Keaney, Donegal Bay Rowing Club

Michael O Boyle, Donegal Bay Rowing Club

Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara



RUGBY

Charlie Worth, Letterkenny Rugby Club / Royal School Armagh

Joe Dunleavy, Letterkenny

Kieran O’Gorman, Letterkenny

Laura Feely, Ballybofey / Connacht

Mya Alcorn, Letterkenny Rugby Club



SECONDARY SCHOOL

Carndonagh Community School

Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn

Loreto Community School, Milford

Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny



SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS BOY

Conchúr Mac Meanman, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn

Darragh Kirk, Mulroy College, Milford

Fionnán Mac Giolla Chomhaill, Pobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Jude Mc Crossan, Deele College, Raphoe

Luke Mac Fhloinn, Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, An Clochán

Ross Henderson, The Royal and Prior Comprehensive School, Raphoe

Shane Breslin, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town



SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS GIRL

Adrienne Gallen, St. Columbas College, Stranorlar

Anna Hennessy, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Aoibhín Randles, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Ellie Long, Carndonagh Community School

Emma Doherty, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Emma Dolan, The Royal and Prior Comprehensive School, Raphoe

Emma Gribben, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Lauren Callaghan, The Royal and Prior Comprehensive School, Raphoe

Lucy McGlynn, Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon

Maria Kealy, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Michaela Galvin, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Molly Nulty, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Mya Alcorn, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Niamh Moohan, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Sarah Bradley, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn

Una O’Donnell, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny



SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS TEACHER

Adrian Doherty, Loreto Community School, Milford

Blaine Ó Maolagáin, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn

Conor Doherty, Carndonagh Community School

Kate Kenny, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny



SOCCER

Barry McNamee, Derry City

Daniel Gildea, Finn Harps Under 15 Squad

Fionnan Coyle, Gweedore

Georgie Kelly, Dundalk

Jamie McKinney Finn Harps Under 15 Squad

Kerry Browne, Sion Swifts

Mark Anthony McGinley, Finn Harps

Sean Patton, Finn Harps Under 13 Squad



SPECIAL ATHLETE

Leon McDaid, North West Special Olympics Club

Siobhan McCay, North West Special Olympics Club



SURFING

Bea Greenberg, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Neil McCarthy, Bundoran Board Riders

Tiernan McCrea, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Una Britton, Rossnowlagh Surf Club



SWIMMING

Cody Dunnion, Swilly Seals

Cora Rooney, Ballyshannon

Patrick Bond, Ramelton



TEAM

Bonagee United Ladies Soccer Team

Carndonagh Community School 1st Year Girls Football Team

C.L.G. Naomh Columba, Glencolmcille Ladies Team

Cumann Rámhaíochta, Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Donegal Masters GAA Team

Donegal Ladies Senior Football Team

Donegal Men Senior Football Team

Donegal Schoolboys League 2007’s

Finesse Gymnastics Club, Letterkenny

Finn Harps Under 13 Team

Finn Valley Vikings Powerlifting Team

Glengad United Football Club

Illistrin FC U12 Boys Soccer Team

Killybegs Rowing Club

Letterkenny A.C. Senior Ladies Marathon Team

Letterkenny Blaze U14 Girls Basketball Team

Letterkenny Blaze U16 Girls Basketball Team

Loreto Secondary School Letterkenny Second Year Basketball Team

Naomh Muire Íochtar Na Rosann Ladies Team

Raphoe Senior Ladies Hockey Team



TRIATHLON

Aidan Callaghan, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Anne Robinson, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Margaret Kelly, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Natasha Kelly, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Peter O’Donnell, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club





