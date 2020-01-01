Donegal great Neil McGee still has some unfinished business in 2020

When Donegal’s greatest gladiator Neil McGee is asked if he has enjoyed playing in the Dr McKenna Cup, the answer is typically, candid, typically droll and typical McGee.

“Enjoyed might be stretching it a bit because you have to get over the Christmas."

And while it is unclear what exact role the Gaeltacht colossus will play in this increasingly important competition, the really good news is that “the body is good” and he is fully focused on giving it another lash after the unfinished business from last year when Mayo made Tir Conaill cup sorrow on a rainy night in Castlebar.

On Sunday, Donegal face a Monaghan side buoyed by the charismatic character that is “Banty” McEneaney and will be having a number of new faces on display.

Aaron Deeney, Conor O’Donnell, Brian O’Donnell, Andrew McClean,Ciaran Diver, Jeaic MacCeallbhui, Enda McCormick and Ethan O’Donnell are some of the new boys who will be hoping for some game time.

And, Cian Mulligan, Conor Morrison, Eoghan McGettigan, Michael Carroll and Tony McClenaghan are all back as well, making this a pretty youthful Dr McKenna Cup squad.

“We played against Roscommon (in a challenge game) and beat them but I would not read too much into it as it was just a matter of getting a wee bit of football,” McGee said.

“All I am doing this stage is just doing a bit of running and trying to get up to the fitness levels and hopefully I will get into proper training over the next few weeks.

“I don’t think I will be playing next Sunday and all I am doing at the minute is a bit of running.”



Developing

And while McGee says the addition of some exciting new talent is welcome, the big thing is seeing how the players who were introduced last year “are developing.”

“The Michael Langan’s, Jason McGee’s and Oisin Langan’s - although the latter two boys are out injured - their development will be crucial this year.”

“And we have new lads and even if one or two come through in the league it would be good, but a lot of boys have to bide their time and wait.”

He added: “The Dr McKenna Cup is really for these new lads and the boys that get their chance and take it will be improving.

“It is a chance for them to show what they can do and push for a spot in the League.”

But Donegal face a tough opener. “Monaghan are always hard to beat, no matter what you play them in and Banty will bring loads of enthusiasm and drive with him.

“They are on a new path but have the Hughes’s Wylie’s and Conor McManus to drive them although you would expect some younger fresh faces as well.

“There will be a lot of pride at stake to do well and it will be more intense this year as there are no college teams.

“There will be no dummy teams, and everyone will want to win.”

Mayo

“It is really for young lads and if you play a few good games in the McKenna Cup then the manager can’t really leave you out for the league which is coming very quick against Mayo at the end of the month.

“With the league coming so quick, these Dr McKenna Cup games are ideal and you need to hit the ground running for our first match against Mayo.”

Neil will be in Ballybofey (“you will probably see me out the back pitch trying to get fit”) and Donegal Gaels will be happy that the three time All Star has decided to give it another go.

“Well the body feels good and I sat down with Declan and I did not see any reason to step away and I was happy enough where I was at and with how the club championship went.

“It is at the end of the year that you target but Mayo ended it for us in a do or die game and we lost it. Our target is to go one better this year, the first one is to win Ulster, get out of the Super 8’s and take it from there.”

This article is also published in the January 1 edition of the Donegal Post newspaper.