Countdown is on to Donegal's most popular 5k events at the start of the year

The countdown is on to the very popular Streets of Ballyshannon 5k that takes place this year on on Saturday, January 25, at 11.30am

This very well organised Race/Fun Run/ Walk has grown in popularity since its inception in 2004.

Last year's event attracted an entry of 270 participants .

It starts at Lakeside Centre and finishes at East Port using same course as last year, a fairly level course after coming downhill for first kilometre.

There is also a prize fund of €500 on offer in the main Categories plus some excellent spot prizes for joggers, fun runners , couch to 5k and walkers. This race /walk will cater for and suit people of all fitness levels .

Registration at Lakeside from 10.00 am to 11.10am. No entries permitted after 11.10.

The event is organised by Ballyshannon Rugby Club to help fund development of underage rugby in area .

It is AAI Approved, with chip timing. Presentation and refreshments in Lakeside afterwards.

Further information from Joe Flannery at 087 2969454 or Martin O’ Halloran at 087 2507609