Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal GAA clubs to turn on floodlights as part of 'Ireland Lights Up' initiative

Scheme will give walkers in rural areas the opportunity to exercise safely

Donegal GAA clubs to turn on floodlights as part of 'Ireland Lights Up' initiative

The 'Ireland Lights Up' scheme will enable walkers to exercise safely at their local GAA club.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

GAA clubs across Donegal will be turning on their floodlights and opening their gates to community walking groups this Thursday evening as part of the 'Ireland Lights Up' initiative.

The eight-week scheme is being run by the GAA in conjunction with the RTÉ show 'Operation Transformation' and Get Walking Ireland.

The aim is to make exercise more accessible on dark winter nights and to offer local communities an opportunity to get together and socialise in a healthy way. 

During the eight-week period, RTÉ's Operation Transformation cameras will visit a selection of participating clubs across the series, with all clubs encouraged to capture their stories via video and images for use on the show.

Inishowen club Naomh Padraig, in Muff, is participating in the scheme this year. Starting this Thursday, and running until February 13, the club will be open and lit up for people to come down and walk from 7.30 – 8.30pm.

Committee member Fearghal O'Boyle told Donegal Live: "We're delighted to be involved with this initiative, it gives the whole community a chance to get out walking in a safe well lit area, and hopefully it will become a great social event too.

"We are hoping that not only our members but the whole community will get involved."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie