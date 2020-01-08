Donegal GAA clubs to turn on floodlights as part of 'Ireland Lights Up' initiative

GAA clubs across Donegal will be turning on their floodlights and opening their gates to community walking groups this Thursday evening as part of the 'Ireland Lights Up' initiative.

The eight-week scheme is being run by the GAA in conjunction with the RTÉ show 'Operation Transformation' and Get Walking Ireland.

The aim is to make exercise more accessible on dark winter nights and to offer local communities an opportunity to get together and socialise in a healthy way.

During the eight-week period, RTÉ's Operation Transformation cameras will visit a selection of participating clubs across the series, with all clubs encouraged to capture their stories via video and images for use on the show.

Inishowen club Naomh Padraig, in Muff, is participating in the scheme this year. Starting this Thursday, and running until February 13, the club will be open and lit up for people to come down and walk from 7.30 – 8.30pm.

Committee member Fearghal O'Boyle told Donegal Live: "We're delighted to be involved with this initiative, it gives the whole community a chance to get out walking in a safe well lit area, and hopefully it will become a great social event too.

"We are hoping that not only our members but the whole community will get involved."