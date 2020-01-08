Pre-season friendly for Finn Harps - but it's not home or away!

Finn Harps will have a pre-season friendly against Galway United on Tuesday, January 21st.

The game will be played at a neutral venue, McSharry Park in Sligo, with a 7.30 pm.

During the close season Galway have snapped up two players that were with Harps in 2019, Mikey Place and Joshua Smith.

The Tribesmen have strengthened their squad considerably in recent weeks and are investing heavily in players in a bid to get promoted.

Harps will have a number of other pre-season games confirmed in the coming days.