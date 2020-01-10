Dr. McKenna Cup Final date is confirmed as controversy continues

Contact
Tyrone will be favourites to win the Dr. McKenna Cup
Following the withdrawal of Donegal from the Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup, Ulster GAA has confirmed that the final of the competition between Monaghan and either Down or Tyrone will take place at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh on Saturday, January 18.
The semi-final between Down and Tyrone will take place at the same venue this Sunday, January 12 at 2.00 pm.
Monaghan are through to the final after Donegal's decision to withdraw. With numerous Donegal players on Sigerson Cup duties with Letterkenny IT and Sligo IT this Saturday, and a number of established players out injured, the bulk of the Donegal senior squad was effectively not available. Donegal (and Down) had both requested a postponement of the semi-finals to Tuesday, but this was rejected by the Ulster CCC.
There has been considerable reaction to the decision, and it is already prompting debate on the future of the Dr. McKenna Cup, the scheduling of the Sigerson Cup (and whether it could be brought forward to November) and fixture congestion.
