Donegal side has 300 mile round trip for major national cup semi-final

A Donegal team has made its second 600 mile round trip to Cork in the space of just over a week as it bids to reach a prestigious final.

LYIT Donegal will compete in Irish Basketball’s Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final against Tradehouse Central, Ballincollig (Cork) in their semi-final at 12 noon today at the Parochial Hall venue in the city.

And the big game will be streamed live on youtube HERE

The winner will face whoever comes through the second semi-final which features IT Carlow Basketball against Fr Mathews at the same venue at 6.00 pm.

LYIT Donegal go into the game in good form on the back of a 84-73 win over Fr. Mathews of Cork last weekend.

It’s a second long trip then for the Donegal side, but the journey home will be all the shorter if they can secure victory and a place in the final.

Last weekend’s win saw Letterkenny Blaze u17 player Killian Gribben score 16 points and a double double in his first senior game!