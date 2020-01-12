Results round-up of today's Sigerson Cup, Dr. McKenna Cup and other big games

Contact
Donegal interest on the GAA front today was chiefly concerned with the Sigerson Cup and it proved to be a good day for the players involved with Letterkenny IT and Sligo IT.
Michael Murphy's Letterkenny IT side beat Athlone IT by 1-17 to 3-4 with Peadar Mogan getting the goal while Sligo IT got the better of University of Limerick on a 0-8 to 0-5 scoreline.
Meanwhile, in the Dr. McKenna Cup semi-final, Tyrone beat Down 2-16 to 1-10 to set up a place in the final against Monaghan. Tyrone remain on course for an eighth Dr McKenna Cup triumph in nine years.
Results
Sunday 12 January
Football:
Sigerson Cup
St. Mary's 2-14 Maynooth University 0-09
Letterkenny IT 1-17 Athlone IT 3-04
IT Sligo 0-08 UL 0-05
IT Tralee 1-13 IT Carlow 3-09
UCD 0-13 Ulster University 0-11 (after extra-time)
DCU 0-09 Garda College 0-07
NUIG v UCC
Fitzgibbon Cup
IT Carlow 3-20 UCD 2-16
Waterford IT 1-23 Limerick IT 1-14
Maynooth 0-16 Trinity 0-15
UCC 0-19 NUIG 0-17
Mary I 1-19 TU Dublin City 1-10
DCU 0-21 UL 0-18
Connacht SFL semi-finals
Mayo 1-17 Galway 1-17, MacHale Park - Galway won 3-2 on penalties
Leitrim 0-07 Roscommon 7-16, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada
McKenna Cup semi-final
Tyrone 2-16 Down 1-10, Athletic Grounds
Hurling:
Walsh Cup semi-finals
Dublin 0-18 Galway 0-19, Parnell Park
Kilkenny 1-09 Wexford 2-18, John Lockes Callan
Kehoe Cup final
Antrim 1-15 Offaly 1-16, Pairc Tailteann
