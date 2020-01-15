GIRL POWER - Record breaking numbers taking part in ladies Gaelic Football in Donegal

The number of players registered with the Ulster Ladies Gaelic Football Association has reached record levels, Donegal Live can reveal.

Latest figures show that in 2019, a total of 3,401 female players were registered in Donegal, up from 3,266 in 2018 and 2,994 in 2017, and 2,748 in 2016.

Ladies Gaelic Football is going through an era of huge growth with an ever increasing number of clubs fielding teams.

In Ulster as a whole, the number of players registered has grown by a third since 2016, rising from 18,072 to 24,194.

In terms of the numbers playing the game in the province, Tyrone lead the way with 4,045 players registered while even the county with the smallest numbers, Fermanagh, still has a sizable 1,428 females registered.

According to figures released by Ulster LGFA registrar Paddy Donnelly, there are now almost 10,000 more players registered than in 2014.

The breakdown of Ulster ladies registration details for 2019, reads: Antrim, 2,474; Armagh, 2,505; Cavan, 3,292; Derry, 1,543; Donegal, 3,401; Down, 3,016; Fermanagh, 1,428; Monaghan, 2,489; Tyrone, 4,045. Total: 24,195.

