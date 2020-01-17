Contact

Donegal GAA club invites entrants for spinathon fundraiser

Proceeds from Malin event will help the families of three members currently battling illness

Reporter:

staff reporter

Malin GAA club are inviting entrants to take part in their 24 hour charity spinathon cycle in aid of three club members' families.

The proceeds will go to the Niall Gallagher Family Fund, Lorraine Miller Family Fund and the Ronald McDonald House charity on behalf of Danai Ward’s family.

The cycle will start at 12pm on Saturday February 1 and we will pedal on until noon on the Sunday, and will take place in the club gym.

It will be a hive of activity, with up to ten bikes going at the one time, each person doing a 30 minute stint.

It's €10 per participant and donations will be taken on the day - there are also sponsor sheets available.

If you would like to sign up, donate or pick up a sponsor sheet, contact Charlie Byrne on 0874103782 or Maria McLaughlin on 0877763679, or the Malin GAA Facebook page.

If you think you can organise a group of 10 people for a full block, please contact the club asap so you can guarantee you're all cycling together.

