Donegal boxers in the semi-finals of National U-18 boxing championships

Donegal boxer Cahir Gormley is through to the semi-finals of the National Under-18 boxing championships.
The Illies Golden Gloves boxer overcame Nathan O'Brien of Wexford CBS 5-0 in his 60kg quarter-final bout at the National Stadium in Dublin.
He now goes into a semi-final on January 24 when he will face John McConnell of the Holy Trinity club.
Meanwhile, later today Paddy McShane of Letterkenny BC is in semi-final action against Cian O'Toole of St. David's Naas, while Leah Gallen of Raphoe BC meets Dominika Gulli of the Bracken Club.
