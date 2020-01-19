Inishowen football results - how did your team do this weekend?

Contact
ON TARGET: Michael Henry scored as Greencastle beat QPS 4-1.
The Buncrana Credit Union Cup first round kicked off this weekend, and all the big guns are safely through to the next round, with Glengad, Aileach and holders Greencastle all winning their respective matches comfortably.
Only three division two matches were played, with the rest called off due to frost.
Here's a round-up of all the results:
Buncrana Credit Cup first round
Buncrana Hearts 4-0 Rasheney FC
Aileach FC 4-0 Carn FC
QPS 1-4 Greencastle
Glengad Utd 5-0 Gleneely Colts
Clonmany Shamrocks 1-0 Moville Celtic
Dunree Utd 5-0 Redcastle Utd
Culdaff FC 0-1 Cockhill Youths
Inishowen Engineering Division 2
Aileach Youths 2-2 Dunree Reserves
Rasheney Reserves 0-3 Culdaff Reserves
Carn Reserves 2-0 Carrowmena FC
Matty Harkin of Letterkenny Rovers takes control during Sunday's Knockalla Caravans Cup tie PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY
