Inishowen football results - how did your team do this weekend?

The Buncrana Credit Union Cup first round kicked off this weekend, and all the big guns are safely through to the next round, with Glengad, Aileach and holders Greencastle all winning their respective matches comfortably.

Only three division two matches were played, with the rest called off due to frost.

Here's a round-up of all the results:

Buncrana Credit Cup first round

Buncrana Hearts 4-0 Rasheney FC

Aileach FC 4-0 Carn FC

QPS 1-4 Greencastle

Glengad Utd 5-0 Gleneely Colts

Clonmany Shamrocks 1-0 Moville Celtic

Dunree Utd 5-0 Redcastle Utd

Culdaff FC 0-1 Cockhill Youths

Inishowen Engineering Division 2

Aileach Youths 2-2 Dunree Reserves

Rasheney Reserves 0-3 Culdaff Reserves

Carn Reserves 2-0 Carrowmena FC