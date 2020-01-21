Buncrana soccer schoolboys defeat reigning All-Ireland champions

Crana College's senior boys soccer team claimed a massive scalp on Tuesday by knocking All-Ireland champions Carn CS out of the FAI Schools Ulster Cup.

The Buncrana boys booked their place in the provincial final by overcoming their Inishowen neighbours 2-1 in a thrilling match at the Brandywell.

Carn CS have ruled the senior schools soccer scene for the last number of years, claiming the national title in 2016 before going on to win again in 2018 and '19.

But the Crana boys finally shattered that dominance, producing a resolute defensive display to emerge as 2-1 victors in the Ulster semi.

Micheál Friel's squad took an early lead thanks to a Kyle McCann header before Darragh Barron slotted home with ten minutes to go to make it 2-0.

Nathan Logue netted at the death to pull a goal back for Carn, but the whistle blew soon after on a memorable victory for Crana.

Proud Friel told Donegal Live: "Carn were throwing everything they had at us, but the boys worked, harried and hustled to keep them at bay.

"There was some buzz on the bus home from Derry. We played Carn in the Donegal League final just before Christmas and it ended 2-2 before they went on to win 3-2 in extra time.

"We knew after that match that we wouldn't be far away if we had to play them again.

"We've a big game ahead of us against St Eunan's in the final, but we have a good strong side and the boys will be up for the challenge."