Donegal primary schools invited to sign up for popular soccer tournament

Contact
Republic of footballers Jack Byrne and Amber Barrett are big supporters of the SPAR 5s programme.
The SPAR FAI Primary School 5s programme for 2020 was officially launched this week by new ambassadors, Republic of Ireland International footballers Amber Barrett and Jack Byrne.
The fun five-a-side football competition has grown year-on-year and is now the largest of its kind in Ireland.
Open to boys and girls from 4th, 5th and 6th class, the emphasis is firmly placed on fun, inclusivity and fostering a passion for physical activity.
SPAR, in its 6th year as supporters of the programme are looking to surpass 2019 participation figures, which saw a record 1,696 schools and 37,448 children take to pitches around the country.
Registration for the programme will close on February 14, and county blitzes will kick off at the end of February.
Donegal schools seeking to take part can sign up online at www.fai.ie/primary5.
Winning schools progress from county level to regional then provincial finals, with 24 schools making it all the way to the national finals, which will be held in the Aviva Stadium on May 12.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Sr Joseph Byrne RIP (centre) with (LtoR): Sr Gabriel Murphy, Louise Foy, Joanne Henry, Ann McGeever, Helen Burns and Margaret Murray working on a hand-crafted wall hanging. PHOTO: Brian McDaid.
Kevin McFadden chairman and Hugh Harkin, President of the Donegal Association Dublin with 2018 winner, Jason Black. Picture: MATT BRITTON
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.