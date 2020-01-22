Donegal primary schools invited to sign up for popular soccer tournament

The SPAR FAI Primary School 5s programme for 2020 was officially launched this week by new ambassadors, Republic of Ireland International footballers Amber Barrett and Jack Byrne.

The fun five-a-side football competition has grown year-on-year and is now the largest of its kind in Ireland.

Open to boys and girls from 4th, 5th and 6th class, the emphasis is firmly placed on fun, inclusivity and fostering a passion for physical activity.

SPAR, in its 6th year as supporters of the programme are looking to surpass 2019 participation figures, which saw a record 1,696 schools and 37,448 children take to pitches around the country.

Registration for the programme will close on February 14, and county blitzes will kick off at the end of February.

Donegal schools seeking to take part can sign up online at www.fai.ie/primary5.

Winning schools progress from county level to regional then provincial finals, with 24 schools making it all the way to the national finals, which will be held in the Aviva Stadium on May 12.