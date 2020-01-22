Hibs defender Sadiki joins Finn Harps on loan

Finn Harps have dipped into the transfer market again with confirmation that defender Kosovar Sadiki has joined on loan from Scottish Premier Division side Hibernian.

The centre half, who was born in Germany, but has been capped at U-21 and U-23 level by Canada, featured for Harps in their pre-season friendly against Galway United on Tuesday night and again tonight against Derry City at the Brandywell.

The 21-year-old spent some of last season on loan from Kilmarnock at Greenock Morton and becomes the latest addition to Ollie Horgan’s squad ahead of the new 2020 campaign.

Manager Ollie Horgan has told the Finn Harps website of his delight that Sadiki agreed to come on board.

“If you look at the move I think it makes sense all around,” he said.

“It’s great for us to have Kosovar come in and give us plenty of options at the back. If you don’t concede the worst you’ll get is a draw and so any quality will go a long way.

“For himself and Hibs he gets to test himself now in a new environment and further his development. We’re delighted they went for the move and that Kosovar chose to come on board for 2020.”