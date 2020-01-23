Buncrana schoolgirls mount thrilling comeback to scoop Ulster title

MFC Sports U16D Plate Final

Crana College 3-6

St Kevin's 2-8

Crana College's U16 girls Gaelic team mounted a stunning comeback to land the Ulster title.

The Buncrana girls fought back from six points down to run out the winners by a single point against St Kevin's, Fermanagh, in a thrilling clash on Thursday.

It's been a fantastic couple of days for the Inishowen school. Crana's senior boys soccer team defeated reigning Ulster and All-Ireland champions Carn CS on Tuesday to reach the FAI Schools Ulster Cup final.