MacRory and MacLarnon quarter final draws made

The MacRory Cup is the blue riband of schools football.
St Eunan's College will face St Colman's of Newry in the last eight of the MacRory Cup if they win their round two playoff match next week.
The Letterkenny schoolboys take on Patrician, Carrickmacross, on Friday January 31.
The MacRory and MacLarnon quarter-final draws took place on Thursday evening at Danske Bank in Belfast.
The quarter-finals of both competitions have been brought forward from their original dates following the GAA's decision to allow counties to appeal for dispensation from their original ruling that prevented players playing in the U20 championship until their school are knocked out of their competitions.
In the MacLarnon Cup, Loreto CS Milford are already through to the quarter-finals and will face holders St Patrick's Downpatrick, while a victory for Abbey VS over St Paul's Bessbrook next week will earn them a last eight clash with Our Lady's Castleblayney.
MacRory Cup
Round 2 (31 Jan - 2 Feb)
St Macartan's Monaghan v St Mary's Magherafelt (Wed, 12.30 Clones)
St Eunan's Letterkenny v Patrician Carrickmacross
St Patrick's Armagh v Abbey CBS
St Michael's Enniskillen (Holders) v Holy Trinity Cookstown
Quarter-Finals (6-12 February)
St Patrick's Maghera v Enniskillen/Cookstown
St Patrick's Dungannon v Monaghan/St Mary's Magherafelt
Omagh CBS v Armagh/Abbey
St Colman's Newry v Carrickmacross/Letterkenny
McLarnon Cup
Round 2 (31 Jan - 2 Feb)
St Paul's Bessbrook v Abbey Donegal
St Patrick's Downpatrick (holders) 1-11 Carndonagh CS 0-8
Aquinas v Loreto Coleraine - (Thurs, 11.30 Cherryvale)
St Columb's Derry v St Joseph's Donaghmore - (Fri, Jan 31 5.00 Celtic Park)
Quarter-Finals (6-12 February)
Our Lady's Castleblayney v Bessbrook/Abbey
St Pius Magherafelt v St Columb's/Donaghmore
Our Lady's and St Patrick's Knock v Aquinas/Loreto
Loreto Milford v Downpatrick
