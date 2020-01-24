Mayo team to face Donegal on Saturday night in Ballybofey announced

Contact
Mayo have named their team to play Donegal on Saturday night in the opening game of the Allianz National Football League.
Manager James Horan has named four debutants - Oisin Mullin, Jordan Flynn, Bryan Walsh and Ryan O'Donoghue with Padraig O'Hora making his first competitive start.
It is a new look Mayo side although they do have David Clarke in goals, in his 19th season.
The full Mayo line-out is:
David Clarke; Oisin Mullin, Brendan Harrison, Colm Boyle; Padraig O'Hora, Stepen Coen, Patrick Durcan; Tom Parsons, Jordan Flynn; Bryan Walsh Diarmuid O'Connor, Fergal Boland; Ryan O'Donoghue, Brian Reape, James Carr.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.