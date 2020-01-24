Mayo team to face Donegal on Saturday night in Ballybofey announced

Mayo have named their team to play Donegal on Saturday night in the opening game of the Allianz National Football League.

Manager James Horan has named four debutants - Oisin Mullin, Jordan Flynn, Bryan Walsh and Ryan O'Donoghue with Padraig O'Hora making his first competitive start.

It is a new look Mayo side although they do have David Clarke in goals, in his 19th season.

The full Mayo line-out is:

David Clarke; Oisin Mullin, Brendan Harrison, Colm Boyle; Padraig O'Hora, Stepen Coen, Patrick Durcan; Tom Parsons, Jordan Flynn; Bryan Walsh Diarmuid O'Connor, Fergal Boland; Ryan O'Donoghue, Brian Reape, James Carr.