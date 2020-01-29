Contact

Athletes invited to hear from industry experts at NW Sporting Pathways seminars

Local athletes offered the opportunity to expand their knowledge to training and personal development

Gary Longwell

Former Ireland and Ulster Rugby Star Gary Longwell who will deliver a presentation on Sports Psychology at the NW Sporting Pathways Programme ‘Raise Your Performance’ seminar.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The North West Sporting Pathways Programme is offering local athletes the opportunity to expand their knowledge and tailor their approach to training and personal development by hearing from sports industry experts at a series of free seminars.

The programme, delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Donegal Sports Partnership and funded by the North West Regional Development Group in conjunction with the Executive Office and the Irish Government, aims to fortify the pathway for athletes from grassroots participation to elite level competition.

The three ‘Raise Your Performance’ seminars will take place on Saturday mornings in the Foyle Arena in Derry and Letterkenny IT and will be addressed by world level sports stars including hockey international Megan Frazer and European Cup winning rugby player Gary Longwell as well as experts in strength and conditioning, sports psychology and nutrition.

Sports Development Officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Keith Thompson, said the seminars were an ideal opportunity for athletes from all disciplines to learn more about how they can take their performance to the next level.

“Athletes from all sports are invited to attend these seminars to learn more about how they can raise their performance levels by making informed changes to their training and game day regimes,” he said.

“We are delighted to be hosting industry experts with a vast experience of elite level sport who will impart their knowledge on a wide range of topics including strength and conditioning, sports psychology, nutrition, mental health, anti-doping, core stability and recovery.

“Given the high standard of speakers, demand for places at the seminars is expected to be high and you can secure your free place now on the Derry and Strabane Council website.”

The North West Sports Pathways programme aims to drive the development of the local coaching workforce, increasing participation rates in grassroots sport and the creation of North West regional talent squads to support the development of local emerging talented athletes.

The focus of the project is the delivery of coach education and training opportunities, club based coaching, regional talent squads, sports camps and celebration / recognition events delivered across the Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council areas.

The seminars will take place from 9.30am–12.30pm on Saturday mornings and admission is free.

The full list of seminars and speakers is: Seminar 1, Saturday February 22, Foyle Arena: Willie Moore (Strength and Conditioning), Megan Fazer (Motivational Speaker), Gary Longwell (Sports Psychology), Sharon Madigan (Sports Nutrition). Seminar 2, Saturday, April 4, Letterkenny IT: Shannon Lynch and Ciara McLaughlin (Mental Health and Wellbeing), Paul Fisher (Strength and Conditioning), Nollaig MacCarthy (Sports Psychology), Ronan Doherty (Sports Nutrition). Seminar 3, Saturday June 13, Foyle Arena: Wendy Henderson (Anti-Doping), Gary Wallace (Recovery), Kevin Gallagher (Core Stability), Gary Worgan (Sports Psychology)

For more information on the Sports Pathways Programme and registration information for the Raise Your Performance Seminars visit: derrystrabaneleisure.com/nwsp.

