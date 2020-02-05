Harps midfielder Timlin to undergo ACL surgery

Finn Harps midfielder Mark Timlin is unlikely to feature in the Airtricity premier division this season following confirmation he requires major surgery.

The Buncrana native, who limped off during Harps' friendly with UCD last week, has a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and is set to undergo surgery in the next few weeks.

It's a massive blow for the 25-year-old, who was coming back to his best after being hampered by injury in 2019.

The former Derry City and St Pat's star is said to have been inundated with messages of support.

Cockhill Celtic manager Gavin Cullen told Donegal Live: "It's devastating for him, but I know 100 percent he will come back from this even stronger.

"Mark has a fantastic attitude and he will do things the right way. He'll be back, and when he does, he'll be flying."