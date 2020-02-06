Donegal golfer finally claims elusive hole-in-one

A Donegal golfer claimed his first ever hole in one this week - some 30 years after taking up the sport.

Manorcunningham man Graham Donaghy played his perfect shot at the 128 yard par three 15th hole at Buncrana golf club last Friday.

The 48-year-old, a country member at the Inishowen links course, was playing in a two-ball betterball when he defied a stiff breeze to land the ball straight in the cup.

He told Donegal Live: "Myself and my good friend and playing partner Gerard Harkin were playing the second round of the club's mini league, and we were joined by Francie McGrory and Pauric O'Flaherty (Buncrana members) for the last seven holes of the second nine.

"At the 15th I hit an eight iron into a stiff wind, and the ball landed a bit short, I thought. When we all got to the green there was a ball about three feet from the hole, but that one turned out to be Pauric's.

"So we all started looking for my ball and couldn't understand why we couldn't find it. It was a bit of a mystery, so someone checked the hole and there it was at the bottom of the cup.

"I was delighted to see it, and was giving high fives to my playing partners. I've been playing around 30 years off and on - though not so much this last 10 years due to work and young family. It's my first ever hole in one.

"It was such a great experience and surprise, and I would like to thank my playing partners that day for their kind support and to Buncrana golf club for the kindness shown to me and Gerard since we joined up last December."