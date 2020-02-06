Galway name their team to play Donegal in Letterkenny on Sunday next

Contact
The following is the Galway team to play Donegal in the Allianz League in Letterkenny on Sunday next:
1 Connor Gleeson
2 Sean Kelly
3 Sean Mulkerrin
4 Johnny Heaney
5 Gary O'Donnell
6 John Daly
7 Cillian McDaid
8 Ronan Steede
9 Cein D'Arcy
10 Eamon Brannigan
11 Damien Comer
12 Michael Daly
13 Robert Finnerty
14 Shane Walsh
15 Michael Boyle
