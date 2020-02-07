Inishowen League leaders Aileach host Greeks this Sunday

Contact
influential Aileach midfielder Gavin Doherty (in blue) could play a big part against Greencastle this Sunday.
Inishowen premier division title favourites Aileach can boost their bid for the league crown this Sunday when reigning champions Greencastle come to Lakeside.
With the Greeks pretty much out of the running, it's looking like a two-horse race between current leaders Aileach and second place Glengad - though Buncrana Hearts have a glut of games in hand to play and could yet figure.
But with a four point lead over the Crua men and just six matches remaining, Emmett McLaughlin's Aileach are very much in the driving seat at the minute.
Here are Sunday's fixtures (weather permitting):
Sunday February 9
Jackie Crossan Premier Division, 2pm
Cockhill Celtic Youths v Culdaff FC T Moyne
Glengad United v Moville Celtic M McGonigle
Aileach FC v Greencastle FC D McLaughlin
Carn FC v Buncrana Hearts G McLaughlin
Strand Hotel Division One, 11am (except where stated)
Greencastle Res v Clonmany Shamrocks J Porter
Aileach Res v Redcastle United W Harvey
Gleneely Colts v Glengad Res A McAleer
Rasheney FC v Dunree United (2pm) T Moloney
Inishowen Engineering Division Two, 11am
Carn Res v Cockhill Res E McDaid
Inishowen Engineering Division 2A, 11am
Dunree Res v Redcastle Res T O’Loughlin
Clonmany Celtic v Moville Res G O Kane
Inishowen Engineering Division 2B, 11am
Illies Res v Carrowmena FC P McElhinney
Culdaff Res v Rasheney Res JP Fahy
