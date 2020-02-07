Inishowen League leaders Aileach host Greeks this Sunday

Inishowen premier division title favourites Aileach can boost their bid for the league crown this Sunday when reigning champions Greencastle come to Lakeside.

With the Greeks pretty much out of the running, it's looking like a two-horse race between current leaders Aileach and second place Glengad - though Buncrana Hearts have a glut of games in hand to play and could yet figure.

But with a four point lead over the Crua men and just six matches remaining, Emmett McLaughlin's Aileach are very much in the driving seat at the minute.

Here are Sunday's fixtures (weather permitting):

Sunday February 9

Jackie Crossan Premier Division, 2pm

Cockhill Celtic Youths v Culdaff FC T Moyne

Glengad United v Moville Celtic M McGonigle

Aileach FC v Greencastle FC D McLaughlin

Carn FC v Buncrana Hearts G McLaughlin

Strand Hotel Division One, 11am (except where stated)

Greencastle Res v Clonmany Shamrocks J Porter

Aileach Res v Redcastle United W Harvey

Gleneely Colts v Glengad Res A McAleer

Rasheney FC v Dunree United (2pm) T Moloney

Inishowen Engineering Division Two, 11am

Carn Res v Cockhill Res E McDaid

Inishowen Engineering Division 2A, 11am

Dunree Res v Redcastle Res T O’Loughlin

Clonmany Celtic v Moville Res G O Kane

Inishowen Engineering Division 2B, 11am

Illies Res v Carrowmena FC P McElhinney

Culdaff Res v Rasheney Res JP Fahy