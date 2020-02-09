Donegal star gets off to winning start as she makes her Aussie Rules debut for Western Bulldogs

Contact
Katy Herron with her coach Nathan Burke
Donegal's Katy Herron made her debut for the Western Bulldogs in the Women's Australian Football League season opener today.
She is one of five debutantes on the team that beat St Kilda 39-13.
She got word that she was going to start from her coach Nathan Burke at a training session. You can see her reaction (she is 35 seconds in the clip) in a club video HERE
Herron, a former Donegal captain and Ulster title winner - as well as captaining Glenfin to success - signed a contract for the 2020 season with the Australian club. She wears the number 31 jersey.
She was also featured in Saturday's Irish Times. For more see Herron's new life down under
