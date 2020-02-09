Finn Harps roadshow heads to Inishowen this Tuesday

A number of Harps players and board members will visit Buncrana this week to announce plans for the forthcoming season.

This will be an opportunity for Inishowen fans of the Ballybofey-based club to have their thoughts and ideas heard.

The event is part of a series of Harps roadshows that will be held across the North West in the next few weeks.

Two Harps players from the peninsula, Illies native Stephen Doherty and Carndonagh's Kieran Farren, will be in attendance.

The roadshow takes place in Buncrana Youth Club on Tuesday (February 11) at 7.30pm. All are welcome to attend.