Donegal race dubbed 'Ireland's most scenic 5K' makes welcome return

STUNNING: The runners are surrounded by Dunree's breathtaking scenery.
Inishowen Athletics Club have just announced the launch of the annual Dunree 5K - dubbed 'Ireland's most scenic 5K'.
The event attracted more than 400 entrants when it was held for the first time last year, and the club are hopeful this year's run will prove just as popular.
Set to take place on Sunday March 29, registration will be open from this weekend. A link to the registration page will be available on the club's Facebook page from Sunday.
The proceeds this year will go to the RNLI Lough Swilly Lifeboat Station and Christchurch in Buncrana.
The winner will receive a shield in memory of Gerard Doyle, the much-loved Inishowen AC member who passed away in June 2017, and in whose name the inaugural Dunree 5K was held last year.
Inishowen AC PRO Seamus McDaid told Donegal Live: “For me this is definitely Ireland’s most scenic 5k. Last year we put aerial pictures of the fort up on our Facebook page and it got more than 25,000 views.
"People were just blown away by the scenery. It was such a great day and the sun was shining - hopefully the weather will be kind to us again this year."
