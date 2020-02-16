Storm Dennis leads to strength and conditioning taking on a new meaning at Glenmore Ten Mile event

Contact
Stuck in the mud...runners help out. Photo: Kieran Carlin
As Storm Dennis swept over the country, more than 520 people took part in the popular Glenmore Ten Miler on Sunday morning.
But for some of the plucky runners, there was an unexpected demand just after they had crossed the finish line.
One competitor had parked their vehicle on a grass area close to the finish - but such was the rainfall that the car got stuck. So it was a case of a new form of strength and conditioning as a number of runners put the shoulder to the wheel to get the car back out.
