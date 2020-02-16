Full results from popular Donegal race - more than 500 take part in Glenmore Ten Miler

The Glenmore Ten Miler, hosted by Finn Valley AC, was once again a resounding success today - testing the testing conditions.

More than 500 people took part in the popular annual event, which began on the bridge between Stranorlar and Ballybofey, and finished outside the Finn Valley Centre.

Eoghain McGinley of Letterkenny AC continued his great form of late by winning the event in 55.08, ahead of Mark McPaul of Finn Valley AC, with Charlie O'Donnell of Rosses AC in third.

The run of the day was from Finn Valley AC's Teresa Doherty, who clocked 56.30 to win the women's category and finish fourth overall. Last week she was celebrating a national masters medal.

Helen McCready of Rosses AC was second in the women's with Leoni Mullen of Finn Valley AC in third.

Full results below.

Glenmore 10 Mile 2020

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club ChipTime GunTime

1. 380 Mc Ginley Eoghan M MO Letterkenny AC 55:08 55:08

2. 482 McPaul Mark M MO Finn Valley A.C 55:54 55:54

3. 526 O Donnell Charlie M MO Rosses AC 56:04 56:04

4. 512 DOHERTY TERESA F FO FINN VALLEY 56:40 56:40

5. 368 MC ELHILL JOHN M M40 FINN VALLEY AC 56:56 56:56

6. 5 Wallace Mark M MO 57:19 57:19

7. 648 DOHERTY CIARAN M M40 LETTERKENNY AC 57:25 57:25

8. 532 O Donnell Shane M MO Rosses 57:28 57:28

9. 464 McHugh Philip M MO Letterkenny AC 58:20 58:20

10. 397 Mc Nulty Shane M M40 FINN VALLEY 58:36 58:36

11. 111 Cullen Paul M MO 247 Tri 58:42 58:42

12. 340 Maguire Thomas M MO Profitness 59:16 59:16

13. 263 Harkin Maurice M M40 1:00:35 1:00:35

14. 558 Pritchard Ryan Pritchard M MO KC runners omagh 1:00:46 1:00:48

15. 103 Crawford Kieran M M40 Letterkenny AC 1:00:50 1:00:52

16. 80 Colton Gerard M M40 enniskillen running club 1:01:03 1:01:05

17. 23 Black Michael M M40 1:01:08 1:01:08

18. 122 Deery Emmet M MO City of Derry 1:01:12 1:01:12

19. 199 Gallagher Barry M M40 Fv 1:01:37 1:01:37

20. 463 McHugh Manus M M40 Rosses AC 1:01:39 1:01:39

21. 143 Doherty Enda M MO Finn Valley Ac 1:01:44 1:01:45

22. 152 Doherty Liam M M40 Milford AC 1:01:49 1:01:51

23. 364 MC CREADY HELEN F FO ROSSES AC 1:01:53 1:01:53

24. 634 Ward Mark M MO Rosses AC 1:02:10 1:02:10

25. 412 McClafferty John M MO Milford AC 1:02:10 1:02:11

26. 560 Bradley Paul M MO Acorns AC 1:02:46 1:02:50

27. 209 Gallagher Gerard M MO finnvalley 1:02:57 1:02:59

28. 394 MC MENAMIN PETER M MO FINN VALLEY AC 1:02:58 1:02:59

29. 503 Mullen Leoni F FO finnvalley 1:02:59 1:03:00

30. 234 Gibbons Joe M MO Milford AC 1:03:06 1:03:06

31. 574 Rodger Alastair M MO dub runners of belfast 1:03:07 1:03:07

32. 443 McFadden Paul M MO Letterkenny AC 1:03:20 1:03:21

33. 605 Speight Angela F FO 1:03:51 1:03:53

34. 233 Gamble Pat M M40 Rise Running Club 1:04:08 1:04:09

35. 19 Beattie James M M40 1:04:26 1:04:29

36. 348 Mc Bride Brian M M50 1:04:38 1:04:39

37. 93 Coyle Barry M M40 Milford AC 1:04:44 1:04:46

38. 203 Gallagher Declan M MO Rossas AC. 1:04:48 1:04:51

39. 369 MC LAUGHLIN CONOR M MO LIFFORD STRABANE 1:04:58 1:04:59

40. 613 Sweeney Edward M M40 na 1:05:06 1:05:06

41. 330 Long James M MO Rise 1:05:06 1:05:08

42. 341 Mahon Seosamh M M40 1:05:12 1:05:14

43. 636 Wasson Trevor M M50 1:05:16 1:05:20

44. 123 Devenney Martin M MO Letterkenny AC 1:05:24 1:05:24

45. 154 Doherty Noel M M40 1:05:36 1:05:36

46. 120 Daly Luke M MO 1:05:38 1:05:39

47. 282 Hegarty Seamus M M40 1:05:46 1:05:47

48. 595 Sheehy Eoin M M40 Milford 1:05:52 1:05:53

49. 499 Morrow Stuart M MO Carmen Runners 1:05:54 1:05:58

50. 175 Duncan Michael M M50 Lifford strabane 1:06:33 1:06:35

51. 630 Ward Gavin M M40 Rosses AC 1:06:40 1:06:43

52. 511 Murray Darren M MO Milford A.C 1:06:41 1:06:43

53. 445 McGaughey Terence M MO Clann na ngael 1:06:40 1:06:48

54. 307 Kearney Paul M M40 1:06:59 1:07:01

55. 342 MALONE TARA F F40 1ZERO1 ATHLETICS 1:07:36 1:07:39

56. 481 Doherty Clint M M40 1:07:41 1:07:44

57. 471 McLaughlin Gavin M M40 1:07:41 1:07:47

58. 35 Boyce Harry M MO Milford AC 1:07:48 1:07:50

59. 215 Gallagher Michael M M40 FINN VALLEY 1:07:48 1:07:51

60. 322 Kerrigan Brian M M40 Clann na ngael 1:07:48 1:07:55

61. 462 McHugh Ciaran M MO 1:08:01 1:08:05

62. 335 Mac Hugh Sean M MO Rise 1:08:09 1:08:09

63. 628 Walsh Eugene M M40 melvin wjr 1:08:24 1:08:27

64. 256 Haire Leslie M M40 Foyle Valley 1:08:25 1:08:29

65. 650 Carlin Sean M MO 1:08:36 1:08:38

66. 130 Devlin Stephen M MO Milford AC 1:08:32 1:08:41

67. 407 McCann Patrick M MO Tafelta AC 1:08:37 1:08:41

68. 252 Grier George M MO 247 Triathlon 1:08:50 1:08:53

69. 379 Mc Ginley Declan M MO Rise Running Club 1:08:55 1:08:55

70. 352 Mc Cafferty Eugene M M40 Rosses AC 1:08:55 1:08:58

71. 619 Tinney Liam M M40 LK247 Triathlon 1:09:02 1:09:04

72. 225 Gallen Dessie M M40 Pro Fitness 1:09:51 1:09:55

73. 195 Fries Aidan M MO 1:09:44 1:09:56

74. 390 Mc Kee Jp M MO Rise 1:10:05 1:10:05

75. 156 Doherty Paul M M50 1:10:20 1:10:20

76. 293 Hill Eamon M M50 OLYMPIAN T C 1:10:23 1:10:24

77. 96 Coyle Joe M MO Ramelton 1:10:31 1:10:31

78. 506 Murphy Damian M M40 Raphoe Road Runners 1:10:17 1:10:34

79. 516 Neely Gary M M40 swanlings 1:10:33 1:10:34

80. 188 Ferry Mark M M50 Melvin Walk Jog Run 1:10:34 1:10:36

81. 440 McFadden Colin M M40 1:10:47 1:10:52

82. 116 Curtin Pierce M MO Letterkenny 24/7 club 1:10:51 1:10:55

83. 513 Nee Mark M M40 Letterkenny AC 1:10:47 1:10:55

84. 170 Curran Tony M M60 1:11:06 1:11:07

85. 246 Gormley Eimear F FO 1:11:06 1:11:08

86. 208 Gallagher Gary M M40 lifford/strabane 1:11:06 1:11:08

87. 373 Mc Garvey Noel M M40 1:11:07 1:11:10

88. 600 Simpson Paddy M MO 1:11:00 1:11:10

89. 266 Harper Ronan M M40 1:11:13 1:11:17

90. 98 Coyle Kevi M MO Ramelton 1:11:21 1:11:23

91. 545 Patterson Garvan M MO Rathmullan Cycling Club 1:11:17 1:11:27

92. 494 Moore Adrian M M40 melvin wjr 1:11:25 1:11:29

93. 477 McMullin Julie F F50 Tir Chonaill AC 1:11:28 1:11:32

94. 77 Clements Irene F F50 1Zer01 1:11:36 1:11:40

95. 177 Duncan Richie M M40 Castlefinn Running 1:11:41 1:11:46

96. 478 McNabb Joanne F F40 Finn Valley Ac 1:11:44 1:11:46

97. 473 McLean Norman M M50 Rosses 1:11:37 1:11:56

98. 521 THOMPSON MICHAEL M M40 FINN VALLEY AC 1:11:54 1:11:59

99. 308 Kearns Gary M M40 Letterkenny Athletics Club 1:11:54 1:12:02

100. 218 Gallagher Peter M M40 lac 1:12:03 1:12:05

101. 196 Gallagher Aaron M MO 1:12:08 1:12:09

102. 106 Dunne Conal M MO 1:12:04 1:12:13

103. 278 Hegarty Ciaran M MO Run for Fun Letterkenny 1:12:08 1:12:19

104. 70 Carron Tara F F40 Milford AC 1:12:17 1:12:22

105. 42 Boyle Marie F FO Letterkenny Athletics Club 1:12:16 1:12:25

106. 184 Fee Cathal M MO 1:12:37 1:12:42

107. 517 Nellins Veronica F F40 1:12:37 1:12:44

108. 193 Friel Padraig M M40 1:12:51 1:13:01

109. 15 Bates Rodney M M40 Convoy AC 1:13:03 1:13:03

110. 146 Doherty Gavin M M40 Rise Running Club 1:12:59 1:13:04

111. 525 O Carroll David M M40 24/7 1:13:01 1:13:11

112. 598 Shiels Stephen M M50 Letterkenny AC 1:13:10 1:13:19

113. 211 Gallagher Kevin M M40 1:13:26 1:13:27

114. 84 Connolly Eamon M M40 Aghyaran Athletics 1:13:24 1:13:27

115. 384 Mc Glynn Aidan M M40 Letterkenny AC 1:13:19 1:13:35

116. 339 Maguire Lawrence M MO 1:13:30 1:13:37

117. 493 MOONEY COLIN M MO TIRCHONAILL AC 1:13:21 1:13:38

118. 61 Cannon Shaun M MO 1:13:48 1:13:52

119. 314 Kelly Enda M M40 MTG4 1:13:53 1:13:53

120. 168 Donnelly Neil M MO Carmen Runners 1:13:51 1:13:56

121. 151 Doherty Kevin M M40 Eglinton Road Runner 1:13:51 1:13:57

122. 547 Sweeney Karl M M40 1:14:01 1:14:01

123. 107 Crossan Sean M M40 FINN VALLEY 1:13:57 1:14:06

124. 567 Ramsey Charlie M MO Rise Running Club 1:14:10 1:14:12

125. 280 Hegarty Paul M MO Rise 1:14:11 1:14:13

126. 141 Doherty Ciaran M MO Letterkenny 24/7 1:14:04 1:14:14

127. 237 Gibson Dessie M M60 Convoy AC 1:14:19 1:14:19

128. 244 Gormley Brian M M40 24/7 Triathlon Club 1:14:17 1:14:30

129. 97 Coyle John M M50 Lifford Strabane Ac 1:14:28 1:14:33

130. 147 Doherty Hugo M M50 Lifford 1:14:44 1:14:48

131. 644 Wilson John M M40 Letterkenny Athletic Club 1:14:51 1:15:00

132. 374 Mc Gavigan Daniel M M40 1:15:06 1:15:07

133. 210 Gallagher Jim M M40 Rosses AC 1:15:03 1:15:12

134. 57 Callaghan Martina F F40 Inishowen AC 1:15:15 1:15:15

135. 452 McGlynn Christopher M MO 1:15:17 1:15:21

136. 190 Fletcher Keith M M50 24/7 1:15:17 1:15:25

137. 66 Carlin Sean M M50 lifford/strabane 1:15:20 1:15:26

138. 334 Lynch Daniel M M40 Melvin Walk Jog Run 1:15:11 1:15:27

139. 569 Robb Dwain M MO 1:15:25 1:15:34

140. 216 Gallagher Michael M M50 Run For Fun 1:15:23 1:15:38

141. 442 McFadden John M M40 Letterkenny AC 1:15:34 1:15:39

142. 229 Gallen Ryan M MO Pro Fitness 1:15:24 1:15:45

143. 48 Breslin Cathy F F40 Rosses AC 1:15:51 1:15:56

144. 413 McClay Brian M MO Inishowen AC 1:15:58 1:15:58

145. 50 Browne Philip M M40 247 letterkenny triathlon club 1:15:45 1:15:59

146. 531 O Donnell Paul M MO 24//7 club 1:15:57 1:16:01

147. 72 Catterson Alan M M40 fin valley 1:15:50 1:16:01

148. 64 Carlin Dominic M M40 Lifford Strabane A.C. 1:15:59 1:16:03

149. 466 McKeever Sandra F F40 Foyle Valley 1:15:56 1:16:09

150. 71 Cassidy John Paul M MO Rise Running Club 1:15:56 1:16:10

151. 434 McElcgar Jerome M M40 Pro Fitness 1:16:09 1:16:14

152. 439 McFadden Aidan M MO 24/7 Triathlon Club 1:16:11 1:16:17

153. 504 Mulligan Garvan M M40 Letterkenny av 1:16:17 1:16:26

154. 78 Cochrane Gabriel M M40 1:16:23 1:16:32

155. 284 Herron Dean M MO Herron Fitness 1:16:33 1:16:40

156. 479 McNamee Danielle F FO Milford AC 1:16:39 1:16:43

157. 76 Cleary Liam M M40 Lifford Strabane Ac 1:16:41 1:16:45

158. 311 Keating áine F FO 1:16:49 1:16:49

159. 21 Bell Eilish F F50 1:16:31 1:16:49

160. 315 Kelly Gavin M M40 Rosses AC 1:16:35 1:16:55

161. 378 Mc Geehan James M M40 1:16:36 1:16:57

162. 428 McDermott John M MO 1:16:51 1:16:59

163. 12 Ashmore Christopher M M50 Run for Fun Letterkenny 1:16:55 1:17:02

164. 635 Ward Sharon F F40 1:17:02 1:17:02

165. 621 Tourish Paddy M M50 lifford/strabane 1:17:05 1:17:09

166. 470 McKinless Joseph M M40 Acorns AC 1:17:07 1:17:11

167. 469 McKinless Clodagh F FO Acorns AC 1:17:07 1:17:11

168. 27 Bonner Noreen F F60 FINN VALLEY 1:17:10 1:17:14

169. 279 Hegarty Hugo M M50 Foyle Valley 1:17:08 1:17:18

170. 646 Winston Teresa F F40 Milford AC 1:17:15 1:17:20

171. 269 Harvey Brian M M40 FVF4L 1:17:27 1:17:31

172. 94 Coyle Curly M M40 Ramelton 1:17:33 1:17:33

173. 363 Mc Cormick Noel M M40 Pacers 1:17:32 1:17:35

174. 267 Harte Ed M M40 Melvin Walk Jog Run 1:17:25 1:17:39

175. 217 Gallagher Paul M MO Pro-Fitness 1:17:40 1:17:47

176. 563 Quinn Martina F FO Pro-Fitness 1:17:41 1:17:47

177. 37 Boyd Noel M M40 Rosses AC 1:17:30 1:17:49

178. 438 McElwaine Colette F F40 Milford AC 1:17:47 1:17:53

179. 85 Connors David M MO Milford 1:17:48 1:17:54

180. 161 Doherty Susan F F40 Inishowen AC 1:17:44 1:17:56

181. 540 O� Donnell Martin M M50 1:17:49 1:17:56

182. 425 McDaid Martin M MO Profitness 1:17:53 1:18:00

183. 224 Gallen David M MO Red Hughs 1:17:43 1:18:04

184. 134 Diver Francis M M50 Milford AC 1:17:59 1:18:05

185. 121 Deans Joe M M40 Lifford strabane 1:18:04 1:18:08

186. 258 Hamilton Peter M M40 Letterkenny Athletic Club 1:18:03 1:18:13

187. 275 Healy Thomas M M40 1:18:10 1:18:17

188. 491 Molloy Darren M MO St. Peters Lurgan 1:18:11 1:18:21

189. 367 Mc Devitt Terry M M40 1:18:11 1:18:22

190. 362 Mc Connell Gerard M M40 swanlings 1:18:14 1:18:23

191. 541 O� Neill Lynne F F40 1:18:26 1:18:37

192. 323 Keys Claire F F40 Lifford Strabane Ac 1:18:32 1:18:43

193. 162 Dolan Sean M MO aghyaran 1:18:40 1:18:45

194. 456 McGuinness Emmett M MO 1:18:45 1:18:53

195. 254 GRIFFIN JOHN M MO FINN VALLEY AC 1:18:55 1:19:00

196. 616 Sweeney Margaret F F50 1:18:53 1:19:06

197. 601 Sleigh Richard M M40 1:18:46 1:19:07

198. 410 McClafferty Emmet M M40 Letterkenny 247 Tri club 1:19:03 1:19:11

199. 391 MC LAUGHLIN JIM M MO FINN VALLEY AC 1:19:15 1:19:19

200. 31 Bose Annemarie F F50 OLYMPIAN AC 1:19:22 1:19:26

201. 1 Abel Eamon M M50 Foyle Valley 1:19:05 1:19:29

202. 115 Curran Seamus M MO Falcarragh road runners 1:19:29 1:19:38

203. 453 McGlynn Conor M MO Pro-Fitness 1:19:33 1:19:40

204. 614 Sweeney Edwina F F40 Tír Chonaill 1:19:26 1:19:42

205. 537 O Kane Cathal M M40 1:19:29 1:19:50

206. 296 Horner Matt M M40 1:19:48 1:19:59

207. 247 Gormley Shauna F FO 1:19:54 1:20:13

208. 86 Connors Edel F FO Milford A.C. 1:20:03 1:20:17

209. 108 Cullen Daniel M MO Milford AC 1:20:03 1:20:17

210. 546 Patton Brendan M M50 Finn Valley Fit4Life 1:20:06 1:20:19

211. 55 Callaghan Demelza F F40 Glenswilly GAA 1:20:16 1:20:23

212. 562 Quinn Kathleen F F50 Individual 1:20:19 1:20:31

213. 632 Ward Liam M M50 not attached 1:20:17 1:20:33

214. 194 Friel Pauric M MO 1:20:11 1:20:34

215. 220 Gallagher Ramona F F40 FINN VALLEY 1:20:26 1:20:39

216. 105 Creighan Michael M M40 1:20:29 1:20:43

217. 347 Mc Ateer Marie F FO 1:20:29 1:20:44

218. 109 Cullen Loretta F F50 Tir Chonaill A/C 1:20:44 1:20:48

219. 520 North Nick M M60 1:20:40 1:20:52

220. 126 Devlin Catherine F F40 Mourne Derg/Physiofit 1:20:51 1:21:04

221. 231 Gallen Stephen M MO Pro-Fitness 1:20:46 1:21:07

222. 219 Gallagher Philomena F F50 Tir Chonaill AC 1:20:51 1:21:08

223. 405 McCaffrey Karen F F40 enniskillen running club 1:21:05 1:21:10

224. 596 Sheils Patrick F F50 Milford AC 1:21:07 1:21:13

225. 329 Lawrence Emma F FO Castlefinn Running 1:21:14 1:21:20

226. 447 McGee John M M40 1:21:11 1:21:20

227. 354 Mc Callion Ryan M MO Rise 1:21:17 1:21:22

228. 566 Quinn Terence M M50 Raphoe Road Runners 1:21:24 1:21:37

229. 155 Doherty Paddy M M50 finn valley fit 4 life 1:21:26 1:21:38

230. 623 Trimble Patrick M MO Rosses AC 1:21:31 1:21:45

231. 110 Cullen Mairead F FO 1:21:44 1:21:50

232. 321 Kerlin Tomas M MO Clann na ngael 1:22:02 1:22:11

233. 572 Robinson Anne F FO 247 Triathlon Club 1:22:00 1:22:17

234. 95 Coyle Eamon M M40 melvin wjr 1:22:12 1:22:28

235. 112 Shiels Margaret F F50 Letterkenny AC 1:22:27 1:22:33

236. 647 REID GEORGINA F FO Run for Fun Letterkenny 1:22:24 1:22:35

237. 33 Boyce Bernie F FO Run For Fun 1:22:36 1:22:42

238. 67 Carlin Sharon F F50 lifford/strabane 1:22:48 1:23:01

239. 606 Spencer Dean M M50 Run for Fun Letterkenny 1:22:48 1:23:03

240. 11 Arenhold Kevin M M40 FINN VALLEY 1:22:53 1:23:04

241. 432 McDonnell Brendan M M50 1:22:48 1:23:04

242. 145 Doherty Gareth M M40 Pro Fitness 1:23:04 1:23:07

243. 301 Jack Rosanna F FO springwell 1:23:00 1:23:11

244. 26 BONNER EMILY F FO TIRCHONAILL AC 1:22:49 1:23:13

245. 489 Mitchell Dermot M MO kc runners 1:22:56 1:23:15

246. 125 Devine Siobhan F FO kc runners 1:22:57 1:23:15

247. 206 Gallagher Diane F F50 KCR 1:23:01 1:23:16

248. 485 McSorley Pete M M40 1:23:29 1:23:32

249. 501 Mullan Pauline F F40 Springwell RC 1:23:22 1:23:42

250. 343 MARLEY GORETTI F FO FINN VALLEY AC 1:23:37 1:23:50

251. 49 Brown Colleen F FO STAR RUNNING CLUB 1:23:45 1:23:51

252. 406 McCann Aravon F F50 MRC 1:23:53 1:23:58

253. 360 Mc Colgan Dermot M M40 1:23:49 1:24:01

254. 59 Canning Michael M M40 1:23:57 1:24:09

255. 356 Mc Closkey Lisa F F40 Rise 1:24:03 1:24:09

256. 3 ALEXANDER DAMIEN M MO FINN VALLEY AC 1:23:53 1:24:11

257. 355 Mc Cann Micheal M MO 1:24:05 1:24:12

258. 599 Shovelin Jason M M40 1:23:59 1:24:15

259. 60 Canning Stephen M MO Melvin walk/run 1:23:58 1:24:16

260. 160 Doherty Shaun M M40 1:24:02 1:24:16

261. 571 Roberts Jessica F F40 Melvin 1:24:00 1:24:16

262. 429 McDermott Tina F F40 STAR RUNNING CLUB 1:24:07 1:24:18

263. 319 Kennedy Sean M MO 1:24:02 1:24:24

264. 29 BONNER PACKIE M M50 Tirchonaill ac 1:24:05 1:24:31

265. 603 Smyth Paul M M40 1:24:30 1:24:43

266. 508 Murphy Damien M MO melvin wjr 1:24:43 1:24:43

267. 114 Curran Caroline F FO Falcarragh road runners 1:24:36 1:24:43

268. 138 Doherty Bridgeen F F40 Run For Fun 1:24:38 1:24:44

269. 568 Ramsey Dylan M MO Pro Fitness 1:24:41 1:24:48

270. 317 Kelly Lisa F F40 KcRunners 1:24:33 1:24:51

271. 422 McDaid Daniel M M40 STAR RUNNING CLUB 1:24:45 1:24:56

272. 382 Mc Ginley Mark M M40 Foyle Valley AC 1:24:49 1:25:12

273. 102 Coyle Ursula F F50 Lifford Strabane Ac 1:25:01 1:25:13

274. 538 O Kane Cormac M M40 Eco Atlantic Adventures 1:24:54 1:25:20

275. 124 Devine Gerard M M50 Clann na gael walk jog run 1:25:11 1:25:21

276. 236 Gibbons Niamh F FO 247 Triathlon Club 1:25:03 1:25:22

277. 488 Megannety Eoghan M M40 Run for Fun Letterkenny 1:25:20 1:25:24

278. 227 GALLEN PAUL M MO KCR 1:25:23 1:25:26

279. 357 Mc Closkey Patrick M MO 1:25:24 1:25:27

280. 583 Russell Eunan M MO 247 letterkenny triathlon club 1:25:17 1:25:31

281. 271 Harvey Karol M MO 247 Triathlon Club 1:25:17 1:25:36

282. 63 Carlin Chris M M40 K C Runners 1:25:24 1:25:41

283. 242 Glenn Mark M MO Convoy A.C 1:25:28 1:25:41

284. 602 Smith David M MO 1:25:29 1:25:42

285. 555 Potter Fiona F FO kc runners 1:25:27 1:25:45

286. 611 Stilvern Rachael F FO 247 Triathalon 1:25:31 1:25:50

287. 498 Ni Fhrighil Clare F FO 1:25:38 1:25:56

288. 649 Patton Marty M MO 1:25:58 1:26:05

289. 118 Daly Damian M M40 MTG#4 1:25:55 1:26:10

290. 38 Boyd Rosanne F F40 1:26:01 1:26:12

291. 148 Walker Paul M M50 Run for Fun Letterkenny 1:26:08 1:26:23

292. 359 Mc Cole Stella F F40 1:26:16 1:26:23

293. 251 Greer Brid F F40 Rosses Athletic Club 1:26:16 1:26:25

294. 381 MC GINLEY EUGENE M M50 Raphoe Road Runners 1:26:08 1:26:25

295. 612 Stoddart Alison F FO Eco Atlantic Adventures 1:26:01 1:26:27

296. 253 Griffin Dee F F50 Convoy AC 1:26:08 1:26:35

297. 573 Roche Annmarie F F40 1:26:09 1:26:35

298. 607 Stewart Fred M M60 1:26:08 1:26:35

299. 241 Gleeson Eoghan M MO Run for Fun Letterkenny 1:26:32 1:26:39

300. 454 McGlynn Frances F FO fit for life finn valley 1:26:36 1:26:53

301. 549 Mc Glynn William M M40 1:26:36 1:26:53

302. 52 Cairns Donal M M40 melvin wjr 1:26:57 1:26:57

303. 8 Anderson Marie F F50 PHYSIOFIT 1:26:56 1:27:04

304. 292 Hill Desmond M M50 Gleann abc 1:26:50 1:27:14

305. 235 Gibbons Michael M M50 Run For Fun 1:27:07 1:27:22

306. 426 McDaid Martina F FO Letterkenny 24/7 1:27:04 1:27:22

307. 320 Kerlin Niall M MO Clann Na nGael Walk/Jog/Run 1:27:23 1:27:33

308. 264 Harley Aoife F FO Clan na ngael w/j/r 1:27:23 1:27:33

309. 361 Mc Colgan Johanne F F40 1:27:24 1:27:35

310. 377 MC GEEHAN EVELYN F FO FINN VALLEY AC 1:27:20 1:27:35

311. 270 Harvey Cora F F40 FVF4L 1:27:20 1:27:35

312. 639 Whelan Darren M MO tir chonaill 1:27:33 1:27:40

313. 395 MC NAMEE ANGELA F F40 FINN VALLEY AC 1:27:16 1:27:42

314. 396 MC NAMEE PATRICK M M40 FINN VALLEY AC 1:27:16 1:27:42

315. 371 Mc Fadden Eddie M M50 Falcarragh roadrunners 1:27:40 1:27:43

316. 298 Houston Mal M M40 melvin wjr 1:27:29 1:27:46

317. 510 Murray Claire F FO 1:27:34 1:27:49

318. 172 Dorrian Natasha F FO 1:27:49 1:27:54

319. 419 McCrossan Michael M MO 1:27:47 1:27:55

320. 418 McCrossan Dermot M M50 N/one 1:27:47 1:27:55

321. 597 Sheridan Steven M M50 Shape up fitness 1:27:45 1:27:57

322. 638 Wawryszuk Magda F FO kc runners 1:27:58 1:27:58

323. 570 Robb Stephen M M40 1:28:21 1:28:43

324. 312 Keatley-Robb Diana F FO 1:28:22 1:28:43

325. 559 Quigg John M M50 1:28:19 1:28:44

326. 437 McElwaine Caroline F F40 1:28:38 1:28:53

327. 243 Gormley Anne-Marie F FO 1:28:38 1:28:57

328. 249 Graham Lorraine F FO Finn Valley Fit4Life 1:28:57 1:29:12

329. 353 Mc Callion Leondra F FO BOLT 1:29:11 1:29:17

330. 163 Donaghey Gloria F F60 Finn Valley Ac 1:29:11 1:29:19

331. 174 Doyle Michael M M50 FVF4L 1:29:05 1:29:21

332. 483 McQuade Seana F F40 kc runners 1:29:13 1:29:32

333. 318 Kelly Shauna F FO Raphoe Road Runners 1:29:17 1:29:36

334. 182 Faulkner Sam M MO Run for Fun Letterkenny 1:29:23 1:29:38

335. 164 Donaghey Mark M M40 Melvin Walk Jog Run 1:29:25 1:29:42

336. 62 Cardin John M M40 1:29:21 1:29:43

337. 637 Waters Helen F F40 1:29:43 1:29:43

338. 492 Moohan Rachel F FO 1:29:22 1:29:48

339. 135 Diver Sean M M50 1:29:30 1:29:52

340. 53 Callaghan Declan M M40 Rushe Fitness 1:29:46 1:29:59

341. 333 Lorinyenko Sean M M50 Tír Chonaill A.C. 1:30:06 1:30:06

342. 476 McMullin Brian M M50 1:29:54 1:30:06

343. 389 Mc Keague Louise F F40 1:30:03 1:30:10

344. 137 Doherty Aine F F40 Rise Running Club 1:29:50 1:30:14

345. 309 Kearns Kevin M M40 kc runners 1:29:56 1:30:15

346. 490 Mitchell Emma F FO kc runners 1:29:58 1:30:16

347. 351 MC CAFFERTY BRIGID F F50 FINN VALLEY AC 1:30:20 1:30:22

348. 533 Mehan Raz M M40 1:30:12 1:30:25

349. 449 McGinley Catherine F F50 Falcarragh roadrunners 1:30:18 1:30:29

350. 388 Mc Ivor Sean M MO U Turn Running Club 1:30:06 1:30:32

351. 358 Mc Cluskey Marc M MO STAR RUNNING CLUB 1:30:06 1:30:32

352. 183 Fay Danielle F FO Run For Fun 1:30:23 1:30:33

353. 641 Wilknson Sam F F40 Finn alley fit for life 1:30:21 1:30:37

354. 534 O Donnell Sonya F F40 Finn Valley Fit for Life 1:30:31 1:30:46

355. 338 Maguire Labhaoise F F40 247 Tri Club 1:30:41 1:30:50

356. 294 Hill Tommy M M50 247 Triathlon 1:30:28 1:30:52

357. 514 Neeley Edith F F40 1:30:46 1:30:56

358. 536 O Hagan Breda F F50 Run For Fun 1:30:54 1:31:01

359. 615 Sweeney Liam M M50 Run for Fun Letterkenny 1:30:46 1:31:01

360. 350 Mc Bride Marcella F F50 Castlefinn Running 1:30:54 1:31:02

361. 297 Houston Carl M M50 Castefinn running 1:30:55 1:31:03

362. 300 Ivers John M MO Rosses AC 1:30:43 1:31:04

363. 404 McCafferty Noreen F F50 1:30:44 1:31:04

364. 451 McGlynn Anthony M MO Run for Fun Letterkenny 1:30:52 1:31:08

365. 200 Gallagher Bernie F F40 Milford A.C 1:30:53 1:31:09

366. 89 Conway Sean M MO Fear the Turtle Tri Coaching 1:31:03 1:31:10

367. 417 McCourt Stephen M M40 Run for enda 1:30:46 1:31:13

368. 90 Corrigan Pamela F FO Omagh Harriers 1:31:12 1:31:25

369. 592 Sharkey Patricia F F60 Falcarragh roadrunners 1:31:16 1:31:26

370. 579 Ruddell Stefan M MO 1:31:13 1:31:29

371. 13 Barr Phonsie M M50 1:31:19 1:31:41

372. 594 Sheehy Annette F F40 Milford 1:31:37 1:31:44

373. 480 McNamee Nancy F F50 FINN VALLEY 1:31:37 1:31:44

374. 651 Mary Bond F F60 FINN VALLEY AC 1:31:37 1:31:44

375. 372 Mc Gahern Finola F FO Fit4life 1:31:29 1:31:45

376. 472 McLaughlin Kelvin M MO 1:31:39 1:32:02

377. 415 McConnell Caroline F FO 1:31:51 1:32:13

378. 416 McConnell Mark M MO 1:31:50 1:32:13

379. 259 Hanna Luke M MO 1:31:51 1:32:13

380. 593 Sharkey Seamus M M50 Clann na ngeal 1:32:08 1:32:18

381. 142 Doherty Elaine F F40 Born To Run 1:32:02 1:32:22

382. 552 Pierce Eric M M60 unattached 1:31:58 1:32:22

383. 281 Hegarty Paula F FO 1:32:04 1:32:24

384. 74 Charlesworth Paul M M40 1:32:31 1:32:31

385. 179 Farrell Gwen F F40 tir chonaill 1:32:15 1:32:31

386. 402 McAuley Clare F FO Rise Running Club 1:32:17 1:32:41

387. 310 Kearns Tony M M50 1:32:21 1:32:41

388. 238 Gillespie Gary M MO Convoy 1:32:29 1:32:42

389. 420 McCullagh Fiona F F40 Carmen AC 1:32:25 1:32:47

390. 465 McIvor Chris M M50 kc runners 1:32:26 1:32:48

391. 386 Mc Granaghan Matthew M M50 FVF4L 1:32:43 1:32:56

392. 305 Kavanagh Pauline F F50 Born To Run 1:32:40 1:32:59

393. 192 Friel Mary Ellen F F40 1:32:39 1:32:59

394. 139 Doherty Carmel F F40 Convoy A/C 1:32:36 1:33:01

395. 304 Jordan Martin M M40 Convoy AC 1:32:36 1:33:01

396. 458 McGuire John M M40 Aghyaran Athletics 1:32:57 1:33:09

397. 198 Gallagher Arlene F FO Tir chonnaill 1:33:08 1:33:25

398. 383 MC GLINCHEY JEAN F F50 FINN VALLEY AC 1:33:03 1:33:27

399. 240 Gilmour Kyra F FO THE FIT LADIES 1:33:06 1:33:28

400. 133 Diver Edward M M60 Eco Alantic Adventure 1:33:05 1:33:30

401. 550 Patton Patrick M M40 24/7 triathlon 1:33:26 1:33:35

402. 586 Schultz Fiona F F50 not attached 1:33:21 1:33:40

403. 535 O Gorman Eileen F F50 Milford 1:33:45 1:34:11

404. 554 Platt Sheena F F40 Springwell RC 1:34:00 1:34:23

405. 553 Platt Alan M M50 Springwell RC 1:34:00 1:34:23

406. 291 Hewett Eileen F F40 1:33:58 1:34:23

407. 365 Mc Crory Catherine F FO Mourne Derg Athletics 1:34:24 1:34:36

408. 127 Devlin Edward M M40 1:34:15 1:34:40

409. 166 Donaghy Paula F F40 Convoy AC 1:34:15 1:34:41

410. 36 Boyd Amanda F F40 MRC 1:34:32 1:34:52

411. 548 Patton P. J M M50 Run For Fun 1:34:38 1:34:52

412. 283 Herrity Hugh M MO Run For Fun 1:34:38 1:34:52

413. 45 Bradley Paul M M40 Acorns AC 1:34:32 1:34:56

414. 392 MC LAUGHLIN SARAH F FO CONVOY AC 1:34:34 1:34:59

415. 16 Baxter Cleo F F40 Rock runners 1:34:45 1:35:06

416. 119 Daly Liam M M50 Lifford AC 1:34:53 1:35:06

417. 543 Parkinson Rosemary F F50 Convoy AC 1:34:45 1:35:09

418. 39 Boyle Carmel F F50 Falcarragh parkrun 1:35:03 1:35:13

419. 262 Harkin Mary F F40 24/7 triathlon 1:35:04 1:35:15

420. 455 Mc Cauley Elaine F F50 1:35:00 1:35:16

421. 276 Heaney Christy M M40 1:35:17 1:35:39

422. 277 Heaney Jonathan M MO 1:35:18 1:35:39

423. 214 GALLAGHER MARY F F50 FINN VALLEY AC 1:35:31 1:35:51

424. 186 Ferguson Martin M MO Eglinton Road Runners 1:35:56 1:36:07

425. 487 Meenan Kate F F50 Foyle Valley AC 1:35:46 1:36:09

426. 34 Boyce Eileen F F40 N Leitrim 1:35:55 1:36:14

427. 226 Gallen Joe M M60 KCR 1:36:03 1:36:26

428. 436 McElhinney Deborah F F50 1:36:17 1:36:30

429. 153 Doherty Nicola F F40 1:36:18 1:36:30

430. 500 Moss Denise F F40 Aghyaran Athletics 1:36:23 1:36:36

431. 459 McGurk Bernie F F60 1:36:22 1:36:37

432. 56 Callaghan Marie F FO Finn Valley Fit4Life 1:36:26 1:36:41

433. 24 Bogan Suzie F FO 24/7 Triathlon Club 1:36:27 1:36:46

434. 274 Healy Martina F FO FVFit4Life 1:36:45 1:36:51

435. 68 Carr Mark M MO Milford AC 1:36:43 1:36:54

436. 345 Martin Mary F F60 Finn Valley Ac 1:36:39 1:36:55

437. 551 Peoples Tracy F F40 Eco Atlantic Adventures 1:37:15 1:37:41

438. 205 Gallagher Declan M MO 1:37:34 1:37:46

439. 590 Sharkey Louise F FO 1:37:24 1:37:47

440. 132 Dill Georgina F FO lac 1:37:40 1:37:47

441. 221 Gallagher Sharon F F40 OGB peddlers 1:37:31 1:37:52

442. 92 Coughlan Stephen M M40 TIR CONNAIL AC 1:38:09 1:38:09

443. 332 Longworth Sharon F F40 lonely goat running club 1:38:00 1:38:28

444. 331 Longworth Michael M M50 north fermanagh fitness club 1:38:02 1:38:29

445. 14 BATES EMMA F FO CONVOY AC 1:38:06 1:38:31

446. 7 Anderson Emer F FO Finn Valley Fit4Life 1:38:14 1:38:41

447. 101 Coyle Siobhan F FO OGB Peddlers +24/7 1:38:27 1:38:48

448. 578 Ross Tom M M40 1:38:40 1:38:57

449. 2 Aiken Gillian F F40 Eco Atlantic Adventurers 1:38:41 1:39:06

450. 248 Goudie Louise F FO 1:38:49 1:39:13

451. 9 Arbuckle Gail F F40 Clann na gael 1:39:32 1:39:44

452. 302 Jansen Paula F F40 Finn Valley Ac 1:39:28 1:39:45

453. 366 Mc Daid John M M40 1:39:51 1:40:10

454. 22 Black Declan M M50 Run For Fun 1:40:21 1:40:21

455. 326 Kirwan Amanda F FO Letterkenny park runners 1:40:33 1:40:55

456. 265 Harper Janet F F40 1:40:54 1:41:05

457. 582 RUSHE STEPHANIE F FO FINN VALLEY AC 1:40:49 1:41:05

458. 515 Neely Edel F FO 1:40:50 1:41:06

459. 565 Quinn Sharon F F50 PHYSIOFIT 1:40:56 1:41:07

460. 401 McAuley Brenda F F40 Rock runners 1:40:45 1:41:07

461. 642 Wilson Amy F FO 1:41:26 1:41:35

462. 645 Wilson Joseph M MO 1:41:26 1:41:35

463. 618 Temple Fiona F F40 24/7 Triathlon Club 1:41:40 1:41:49

464. 585 Sastre José M M40 1:42:03 1:42:12

465. 626 Virtue Ciara F F40 1:42:04 1:42:12

466. 191 Foster Sandra F F50 1:42:05 1:42:13

467. 627 Walker Rodney M M40 1:42:04 1:42:13

468. 421 McCutcheon George M M50 Runners and riders 1:42:03 1:42:13

469. 104 Crawford Mariosa F F40 FVF4L 1:41:55 1:42:13

470. 589 CRAWFORD M M40 Rosses AC 1:41:56 1:42:14

471. 624 Váradi Andrea F FO 1:41:57 1:42:18

472. 65 Carlin Lauren F FO Pro Fitness Ballybofey 1:42:39 1:43:00

473. 88 Conway Martin M M50 1:43:19 1:43:39

474. 457 McGuire Bernie F F40 aghyaran 1:43:24 1:43:48

475. 128 Devlin Kevin M M50 Aghyaran Athletes 1:43:36 1:43:49

476. 87 Conway Louise F FO Clann Na nGael Walk / Jog / Run 1:43:38 1:43:50

477. 10 Arenhold Jennifer F F40 FINN VALLEY 1:43:35 1:43:50

478. 82 Comac Martina F F50 Maguiresbridge Running Club 1:43:32 1:43:51

479. 257 Hall Tanya F F40 Convoy AC 1:43:40 1:44:05

480. 136 MC TAGGART GERRY M M50 RUN LK 1:44:11 1:44:32

481. 99 Coyle Margaret F F40 Run For Fun 1:44:35 1:44:42

482. 581 Rushe Martina F FO FV Fit 4 Life 1:44:25 1:44:44

483. 580 Rushe Janice F FO FV Fit 4 Life 1:44:25 1:44:44

484. 509 Murphy Mary Catherine F F40 Wexford Marathon Club /Tinahely TRI Club 1:44:45 1:45:10

485. 17 Baxter Shauna F FO Rock runners 1:44:57 1:45:18

486. 158 Doherty Rea F F50 finn valley fit 4 life 1:45:32 1:45:56

487. 496 MORNING EILEEN F FO SWANLINGS 1:45:43 1:45:56

488. 519 Nicholl Heather F F50 Melvin 1:46:55 1:47:03

489. 165 Donaghy Michelle F F40 1:46:51 1:47:09

490. 423 McDaid Linda F F40 1:46:51 1:47:09

491. 524 O Brien Trudi F FO 1:47:22 1:47:46

492. 522 O Brien Aoife F FO Boru 1:47:22 1:47:46

493. 523 O Brien John M M60 Boru 1:47:22 1:47:46

494. 313 Kee Nicola F F40 KCR 1:47:38 1:48:05

495. 435 McElchar Anne F FO KCR 1:47:38 1:48:05

496. 140 Doherty Carol F FO STAR RUNNING CLUB 1:48:53 1:49:19

497. 414 McCloskey Christine F F50 STAR RUNNING CLUB 1:48:53 1:49:19

498. 178 Erskine Brenda F F40 Eco Atlantic Adventures 1:49:05 1:49:32

499. 255 Griffin Michael M M40 Eco Atlantic Adventures 1:49:05 1:49:32

500. 561 Quinn Jimmy M M50 Individual 1:49:21 1:49:33

501. 6 Carroll David M M40 1:49:20 1:49:45

502. 173 Dorrian Ryan M M40 1:49:20 1:49:45

503. 431 McDevitt Kathleen F F50 1:49:39 1:49:59

504. 129 Devlin Maria F F40 Aghyaran Athletes 1:51:35 1:51:48

505. 460 McGurk Ed M M40 Pro-Fitness 1:51:59 1:52:19

506. 461 McGurk Roisin F F40 Pro-Fitness 1:51:59 1:52:19

507. 285 Herron Sandra F FO FVF4L 1:52:16 1:52:40

508. 588 Shanahan Tracy F F40 Termoneeny 1:53:27 1:53:43

509. 427 McDaid Una F FO Rise 1:54:55 1:55:22

510. 370 Mc Fadden Anne F F50 Falcarragh roadrunners 1:56:44 1:56:50

511. 441 McFadden Gracemarie F FO Rosses AC 1:58:52 1:59:16

512. 228 GALLEN ROSEMARY F FO FINN VALLEY AC 2:00:41 2:01:02

513. 69 Carroll Clara F F40 finn valley fit 4 life 2:01:20 2:01:37

514. 185 Ferguson Denise F FO finn valley fit 4 life 2:01:21 2:01:37

515. 299 Hutton Christine F FO Rise 2:02:06 2:02:33

516. 610 Stewart Sharon F F50 2:02:57 2:03:18

517. 287 Hetherington Sheral F F40 24/7 Letterkenny triathlon club 2:02:57 2:03:18

518. 495 Moran Mary F F60 Rise 2:03:16 2:03:44

519. 58 Campbell Andy M M40 Termoneeny Running Club 2:04:27 2:04:45

520. 91 Corrigan Peter M M60 2:04:30 2:04:47

521. 643 MC GRANAGHAN SINEAD F F40 KCR 2:05:18 2:05:41

522. 223 Gallen Betty F F60 FINN VALLEY 2:06:26 2:06:49

523. 41 Boyle Gemma F FO Eco Atlantic Adventures 2:17:53 2:18:20

524. 202 Gallagher Ciaran M MO 2:25:30 2:25:30

