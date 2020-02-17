Donegal Golf Club to host major amateur golf qualifier at Murvagh

Contact
Donegal Golf Club Murvagh
One of the most anticipated amateur golf tournaments for 2020 is here with the launch of the International King's Cup and organisers have announced for 2020 that the event is now Open to male and female golfers.
Donegal players have made it on to the team in previous years so this year organisers have arranged a regional qualifier to take place at the beautiful Donegal Golf Club (Murvagh) Links
“Whilst staging the event back in Ireland in 2018 we visited Donegal Golf Club and we are delighted this region will be staging a qualifier. It is one of the finest links courses in Ireland so we have no doubt it will be a popular venue for qualification,” said Tournament US Golf Challenge director, Bob Butte.
The International Kings Cup, a three-day 54-hole amateur matchplay pairs tournament, structured like the Ryder Cup, was formed in 2016 and is played in honour of golf’s greatest ambassador Mr Arnold Palmer. It's a pairs event like no other and is unique in that there are four flights (categories) of handicap and within each flight (category) two teams will qualify under two age brackets 18+ and Seniors 55+
A series of qualifiers are now available to book (FORMAT: Fourball Betterball) and the events take place at the following locations;
Donegal Golf Club: Friday 6th March
Connemara Golf Club: Saturday 14th March
Castlewarden Golf Club: Monday 16th March
Belvoir Park Golf Club: Thursday 2nd April
Ennis Golf Club: Saturday 4th March
Entries must be made directly through club websites
National Qualifier: Glasson Golf Club - Thursday 9th April
The first three Cups have been won by Team Ireland and at the prestigious Bay Hill Club in Orlando Florida Team USA clinched victory for the very first time. Organisers are now looking to recruit Team Ireland for this unique 16 person team event.
The event is open to any two-person team with a verifiable GUI / ILGU Handicap. Pairs teams must not exceed more than a difference of 8 between each of their handicaps.
Pairs can be made up all male or all female or any cCombination.
Castlerock Golf Club will be the venue for the 2020 final. Team USA and Team Ireland will stay at the Roe Park Hotel in Limavady, Northern Ireland from Tuesday 26th May 2020 to Saturday 30th May. Uniforms will be supplied by Glenmuir for all tournament days.
“For the very first time the event was televised in 2019 to 6 million homes in the United States and 11 million homes in the UK This is unbelievable progress in just four years,” said Bob Butte.
