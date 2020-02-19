Cap of 1,200 runners placed on popular running event set to attract big Donegal interest

Runners are being advised to register early for one of the north-west's most popular events.

An entry cap of 1,200 has been placed on this year's Strabane-Lifford Half Marathon.

The 13.1 mile cross border race returns on Sunday, May 17 and, and the race will sell out well before that date.

The event is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council, in association with Lifford Strabane Athletics Club with support from the PSNI, the Garda, the PSNI and the North's Department for Infrastructure.

The event was formally launched by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, this week.

“Over the last seven years, the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon has firmly established itself as one of the best race day experiences in Ireland,” she said.

“It is a wonderful spectacle to see hundreds of people line the roads as over 1,000 runners weave their way around the course which has a spectacular finish on the running track at the Melvin Sports Complex.

“The Strabane Lifford Half Marathon is a high level event on your doorstep so I would encourage all local runners to consider taking on the challenge by registering now.”

Jacqueline Whoriskey, Festival and Events Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, warned local runners that the event will sell out fast.

“With a registration fee of just £23 it is one of the best value events on the local athletics calendar and that fee includes chipped timing for each competitor, a free event t-shirt, finishers’ medal and goody bag.

“Many runners have completed or are preparing for 10 Mile events in Stranorlar, Derry and Ballyliffin so this event is the ideal next challenge in your running journey.”

All Half Marathon entrants must be 18 or over on the day of the race which starts at 9.30am on Sunday May 17th from Meeting House Street in Strabane and will finish at the Melvin Sports Complex running track.

Registrations for the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon are open now at www.derrystrabane.com/SLHM and will close on Sunday May 3, or before that if the quota is reached.

Our photo shows the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, launching the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon at the Melvin Sports Complex with, from left, Joyce McKittrick (Strabane Lifford AC), Mark Connolly (Athletics Coach DCSDC), Michael McKinney (Strabane Lifford AC) and Aiden Lynch (DCSDC).