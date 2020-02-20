GOLF NEWS - All the news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Donegal GC (Murvagh)

18th/19th Jan: 15 Hole Stableford Club Competition: Winner: Paul Anthony Quinn – 45 pts; 2nd: John Meehan – 40 pts; 3rd: Geoff Cotter – 38 pts (BOT); 4th: Emmett Kiely – 38 pts

25th/26th Jan: 15 Hole Stableford Club Competition: Winner: John Neary – 35 pts; 2nd: Adrian Gallagher – 34 pts; 3rd: Liam McCrea – 33 pts (BOT); Gross: Shaun Meehan – 27 pts

1st/2nd Feb: 15 Hole Stableford Club Competition: Winner: Roger Campbell – 35 pts; 2nd: Paul Anthony Quinn – 34 pts (BOT); 3rd: Adrian Gallagher – 34 pts; Gross: Shaun Meehan – 25 pts

Upcoming Events

Captains’ Drive In 2020 - Sat 7th March: Men’s Captain, Mr. Liam Cassidy, and Ladies’ Captain, Mrs. Anne Murray, will host their Captains’ Drive In & Ecumenical Service at 11am.

A 9 Hole Mixed Greensomes will take place at 12 noon followed by a meal in the clubhouse. (€15 entry fee). Please come along and show your support for both captains as we get the 2020 season underway.

Dunfanaghy

Weekend Results: Storm Dennis 2 - 0 Dunfanaghy Golf Club

Gents Open Stableford, Wednesday 12th February: 1st Charles Roarty Jnr (11) 38pts; 2nd Neil McGinley (13) 37 pts. CSS: N/Q.

Portsalon

A low-key weekend for golf as Storm Dennis battered the countryside, resulting in competitions being abandoned on both Saturday and Sunday. Hopefully the very wintery conditions will have subsided by the coming weekend. We'll soon be through the alphabet at this rate!

Portsalon Winter Series Leaderboard: Our hugely popular Winter Open Series sponsored by Auto Fast Fit Letterkenny and Michelin Tyres is heading towards the final straight, with two remaining events on February 22nd and March 7th.

The leaderboard is very tight with two more qualifiers and the prospect of double points scoring in Event 8 on March 7th.

Leading the way is last year's winner Daniel Shields on 92 points. His lead is as slim as they come with Patrick McCloskey just a point behind on 91. The top four is completed by Noel Fisher (89) and Paul Given (84).

The top ten includes plenty dangers seeking to win the overall first prize, a set of Michelin Tyres worth €500, and it would be foolish to discount the likes of David McCormick (77), Sean Forbes (76), Seamus Patton (72) or Pascal Cullen (68). The most recent event went to Donal Callaghan Snr, who is now inside the top ten on 73 pts.

All to play for over the final two events in the Portsalon Winter Open Series before the overall winner gets to take himself to Auto Fast Fit for those brand new Michelin Tyres in mid-March!

BRS Update: Members will notice that the BRS software has undergone an upgrade. All users will be required to check off on terms and conditions when logging in next. The new update should make the system more user-friendly, allowing easy access to upcoming competitions.

Results - Wednesday 12th February Gents Open: Winner: Kevin McFadden (20) – 40 pts; Runner-up: Charlie McCahill (19) – 38 pts.

Rosapenna

Club Competition: The club competition on Sunday the 16th was cancelled due to the poor weather. The club competition on Sunday the 23rd will be played over the Old Tom Morris Links.

Course Information: The Old Tom Morris Links is now open for member & visitor play.

Winter Scramble Series: The next Winter scramble is scheduled for Saturday the 7th of March. All entries via rosapenna.ie

Tee Times: With the shorter days & just one course open (the Sandy Hills Links will close for 4 weeks from Monday the 17th) tee times are vital in the winter months, contact The Pavilion Golf Shop on 00353 (0)74 915 5000 or by email golf@rosapenna.ie for all weekend bookings.

Pick Up Game: This coming Sunday, the 23rd of February, the pick up game will start at 12.30pm. There is no need to book, just show up on the day 15-20 mins before the first tee time and put your name down in the Golf Shop.

February - Sunday 23rd - Club Competition

Saturday 29th - 2020 Captains Drive In.

Mrs Anne McKeague & Mr Barry McMenamin

March - Sunday 1st - Club Competition

Saturday 7th - Winter Scramble Series

Sunday 8th - Club Competition

Cloughaneely

Due to the wind and rain last weekend's competition was cancelled.

The Captain's Drive-In is planned for Sunday 1st March. The next Adult Golf Lessons is scheduled for Saturday 29th February from 10am-12pm.

Our 2020 Golf Membership is open: Beginner or Distance is €200, Full Gents is €400 and all other rates for Seniors, Ladies and Juniors are available by emailing info@ cloughaneelygolfclub.ie or are on display in the clubhouse. Our Golf Membership offers great value, great timesheet availability, excellent greens and excellent playing surfaces.

Beidh fáilte romhat chuig Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola!

