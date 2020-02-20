"Ollie has made some quality signings this season"

Finn Harps midfielder Mark Coyle says the players around him can only make him raise his game.

The addition of former Derry City playmaker Barry McNamee, Shane McEleney from Larne, as well as the return to the fold of Raf Cretaro, says Coyle, is already improving his own performance.

The Burt native told Donegal Live: "Ollie has improved the quality of the squad with the signings he's made and we've had a really good pre-season.

"The training intensity has been upped and it's great having all these boys around you with so much experience, as it makes you a better player."

The 23-year-old is entering into his third season with Harps, and after a series of strong displays last year he is staking his claim for regular starts with authority.

Coyle was in the starting line-up for Friday's opening match victory over Sligo Rovers, and he is hoping to keep his place when the Ballybofey men visit the Brandywell for the much-anticipated clash with Derry City this Friday evening.

"We owe Derry one after they beat us 4-0 twice last year and then beat us 2-1 in the cup," he said. "Matches between us always have a lot of hype, but you can't let it play on your head.

"It's never easy at the Brandywell because the pitch is massive and because of the artificial surface there's a lot more zip in the ball and that makes it harder to defend.

"But we're going there hoping to take something away. Getting that win over Sligo was a good start, especially when you think it took us 13 games to get a win last season.

"Because of the limited resources we have, and because of the calibre of the teams in the league, we're expecting another dogfight this year.

"But we have a squad this year with a lot of League of Ireland experience and that can only help us.

"I scored two goals last season so from a personal point of view I'd like to get in among the goals a little bit more."