Back on Harps - Harps announce shirt sponsor deal with former chairman and director

Finn Harps have announced that Joey O'Leary Financial Services will be the clubs back of shirt sponsor for the 2020 season.

The agreement will see the company's logo appear on each of Finn Harps' jerseys for the current Premier Division campaign. Harps launched three new jerseys for the season all of which have received very positive feedback from supporters and the wider public.

Joey told FinnHarps.ie: "I am delighted to be continuing my association with the club and this sponsorship agreement is both a personal and a business decision. Ollie & Paul have made some impressive signings and I feel it's important both the public and business community get behind the first team squad for what looks like a very exciting season ahead."

Aidan Campbell, club Commercial Director, added, "Not only is Joey a former volunteer, Director and Chairman, he is also a lifelong supporter and long term sponsor. We are very grateful Joey & his staff have made the decision to increase their commitment to Finn Harps and we would ask all our supporters to show their appreciation for their efforts."

All three jerseys will be available for sale in the club shop from 6pm on Monday night before the Shelbourne game.