More Donegal success at World Tug of War Championships - another great day for Clonmany men

There was more great action today
There has been more success from a Donegal perspective at the World Indoor Tug of War Championships, being staged in Letterkenny.
Ireland (with half the team made up of four Clonmany club members and the rest from the Mountain View Club in Louth) took bronze in the Men’s 680kg international team competition.
The final was won by Scotland with The Netherlands in second.
Meanwhile, the Irish ladies team was fourth in the women’s 540kg event.
Last night Clonmany B won gold in the men’s open 600kg club final while a silver medal went to the Inishowen club on Thursday after a great performance in the 560kg club category.
Results of the Women 540 kg:
1. Chinese Taipei
2. Basque Country
3. Netherlands
4. Ireland
Results of the Men 680 kg:
1. Scotland
2. Netherlands
3. Ireland
4. Chinese Taipei
5. England
6. Basque Country
7. Italy
A video feed from the championships is on youtube HERE
