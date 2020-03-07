ISPCC asks Donegal women to sign up to this year’s Women’s Mini Marathon

The ISPCC is calling on women across Donegal, across the country and beyond to help make a difference in the lives of children by signing up to take part in this year’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in aid of Childline.

Registration is now open for this year’s annual 10km charity road race, which will take place in Dublin at 2pm on Sunday, May 31.

The exuberant and uplifting race is the largest women’s event of its kind in the world and has seen over one million women take part throughout its 37 years in existence.

The national child protection charity is asking female supporters to have their runners at the ready, don the distinctive red Childline t-shirt and join team Childline on the day, to help raise much-needed funds.

Childline costs almost €4 million to run every year and relies on public and corporate donations for 90 per cent of its funding. Every euro raised, therefore, is greatly appreciated.

The ISPCC’s base close to the starting and finishing lines is an ideal location for those taking part on behalf of ISPCC Childline to prepare in advance and unwind following the event.

Childline receives an average of 1,000 calls, texts and online contacts every day from children and young people. Children contact Childline for many reasons – they may be experiencing bullying, feel lonely or anxious or may just want to talk something through. Childline volunteers and staff are there to listen to them, to inform them, to empower them and to help them build resilience.

To help keep Childline listening to children in Donegal and across Ireland 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, sign up to run or walk the 2020 VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in aid of Childline.

Register at www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie and then visit ispcc.ie/mini-marathon-2020.