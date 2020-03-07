Donegal player scores in Ireland v England clash

Contact
ON TARGET: Donegal native Ellie Long (no 10).
Donegal's Ellie Long was on target for Ireland's U15 Schoolgirls as they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to England in the battle for the John Read trophy.
The annual friendly, played in Abbotstown on Saturday afternoon, saw England grab an early goal courtesy of Poppy Pritchard.
Ireland levelled on 16 minutes when Carndonagh Community School striker Long ghosted in at the far post to slam home a corner.
But a wonder strike from Rebecca Ferguson put the visitors ahead on 42 minutes and England held on to their slender lead to lift the cup.
Richard Berkley's squad will have an opportunity to turn the tables next month when they play England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the three-day Bob Docherty tournament.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.