Donegal player scores in Ireland v England clash

Donegal's Ellie Long was on target for Ireland's U15 Schoolgirls as they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to England in the battle for the John Read trophy.

The annual friendly, played in Abbotstown on Saturday afternoon, saw England grab an early goal courtesy of Poppy Pritchard.

Ireland levelled on 16 minutes when Carndonagh Community School striker Long ghosted in at the far post to slam home a corner.

But a wonder strike from Rebecca Ferguson put the visitors ahead on 42 minutes and England held on to their slender lead to lift the cup.

Richard Berkley's squad will have an opportunity to turn the tables next month when they play England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the three-day Bob Docherty tournament.