Donegal's female players flock to North to get football

The exodus of Donegal's women soccer players to the North shows no signs of stopping, with Greencastle midfielder Kate McClenaghan and Culdaff's Mary Jane Doherty the latest to sign for Derry City Ladies.

They join Bonagee Utd keeper Claire Friel, Greencastle FC sisters Megan and Eilish Havlin, Culdaff pair Tara O'Connor and Naoimhe Callaghan and Illies Celtic's Alanna Doherty, who have all joined the Candy Stripes in the last fortnight.

Following the collapse of the North West Women's Super League, Brandywell boss Kevin McLaughlin has been spoiled for choice, and more players are expected to make the move to the Danske Bank Women's Premiership before the season begins on April 22.

Illies Celtic captain Tess Coyle is set to sign on the dotted line for Derry in the next few days, while Culdaff FC star Shauna Ruddy is poised to join Donegal natives Erin Fildara and Kerry Brown at Sion Swifts.

And Derry boss McLaughlin, who is also Greencastle FC senior men's manager, says it's a 'serious opportunity' for these players to gain international recognition.

He told Donegal Live: "I've spoken to a few people from the FAI down in Dublin, and as I understand it they are really keen to tap into the Northern Ireland league more.

"The FAI want to see these girls playing senior football, and I think it's a serious opportunity for these players to get themselves in the shop window.

"Since Kerry and Erin have joined Sion they've flourished in the Ireland underage set-up, and the senior manager (Vera Pauw) knows who they are.

"She has even asked that Kerry train with the men down in Ballybrack so that she can sharpen up and become as fit as possible.

"I'm not trying to denigrate the women's league in Donegal in any way, and I think it's really unfortunate the situation it's in at the minute with the North West Super League not going ahead.

"But, as I've said before, I don't think it's fair to blame the likes of Derry City for that. We opened up our training sessions and these players came along to have a go.

"If it leads to more of them getting the opportunity to play for Ireland and travel the world, then I think that's great."