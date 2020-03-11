Agony for Donegal schoolboys as hopes of national final extinguished

The fantastic FAI Schools journey of Buncrana's Scoil Mhuire U17 boys team has finally come to an end.

The Ulster champions missed out on a spot in the Tom Ticher Junior National Cup final when they were defeated 2-0 by Salesian College, Celbridge, in a hugely engaging encounter in Bailieborough Celtic AFC on Tuesday.

The Kildare outfit had to work hard to break down the Inishowen boys, with an outstanding performance from Mhuire keeper Oran McBride keeping the game scoreless at the interval.

But Salesian went ahead when Jamie Keane made the most of a defensive mix up to poke in from six yards out for the opener ten minutes into the restart.

The Celbridge lead was extended on 63 minutes when Captain Matthew Scott got ahead of the defensive line to slot home from close range.

Bitter disappointment for the Buncrana boys, but they nevertheless end the season as Ulster champions after beating St Eunan's of Letterkenny 1-0 in a thrilling final at the Brandywell last Thursday.

SCOIL MHUIRE, BUNCRANA | Oran McBride, Shane Doherty, Darragh McIntyre, Lee Barr, Bobby Bradley (Captain), Kevin Jordan, Oran McLaughlin, Michéal McLaughlin, Gerry McKinney, Jamie McDaid, Sean McCallion

SUBS | Ethan Doherty (for Jordan, 44), Kyle Bradley, Dylan Birmingham, Oisin Lynch (for McCallion, 63), Oisin Kelly (for McIntrye, 77)

TEACHER | Aiden McAleer ASSISTANTS | Shane Ronan, Adam Curran