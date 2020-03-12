All Donegal schoolboys soccer activity to be suspended

Contact
All SFAI-affiliated schoolboy fixtures in Donegal are set to be suspended.
The Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland (SFAI) has issued a statement calling for all affiliated youth leagues to suspend activity until further notice amid the coronavirus scare.
Following confirmation that all schools across the country will close until at least March 29, the organisation is instructing the suspension of all football activities 'with immediate effect'.
The statement went on: "We understand the decision will bring with it disruption to leagues, clubs, coaches and players, but in these extraordinary times there is a need to act now."
The Donegal Schoolboys & Youth League and the Inishowen Youth & Schoolboys League will not be holding any of their scheduled matches this weekend, and all training sessions have been cancelled.
