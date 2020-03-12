Contact

Notice for golf clubs in Donegal regarding coronavirus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Golfing Union of Ireland and Irish Ladies Golf Union have released a statement following Taoiseach Leo Varadkar imposing a period of restriction.

The Unions recognises the need for adherence to the revised guidelines as issued by the HSE today and encourage golf clubs to observe them fully

The restrictions do not prevent club competitions or casual rounds of golf taking place, however we need to be cogniscant of the social nature of our game and how this element of it is impacted. As Gold is played in an outdoor setting where the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low.

As such, everyone should be keenly aware of the vulnerabilities golf clubs will face:

-The older age profile of golf club memberships than of the general population must be bared in mind.

-Groups having close and prolonged contact should be avoided.

-The social aspect of golf clubs should be curtailed, including limiting the potential for the following types of social interaction in accordance with the guidelines as issued today.

-Siren starts with people congregating before and after are discouraged for the time being.

-Prolonged near contact as may happen during Bridge nights, Choir practices and other clubhouse-based activities is to be avoided.

-Visitors either require some form of screening or should be discouraged for the time being.

-Society bookings where food and social interaction is involved afterwards should be limited in accordance with the latest guidance issued.

-Common courtesies – handshakes and other embraces associated with the etiquette of the game – should be avoided and participants may bump elbows or fists as an alternative.

-Social meals for groups in the clubhouse, including at inter-club matches, should be avoided


-Increase social distancing through greater space between seating in the clubhouseGolf Clubs should observe the need for the following:

-Availability of hand sanitisers

-Regular changing of towels 

-Ask members not to come into the clubhouse with colds or any symptoms of COVID-19

-Regular cleaning of surfaces including door handles – hourly in public places

 

