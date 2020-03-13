Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Popular cross border half marathon latest event to be cancelled

Derry & Strabane District Council pull the plug on Strabane/Lifford half marathon

Run away the Christmas Dinner on St Stephen's Day in Cootehall

Popular Strabane/Lifford half marathon cancelled

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The popular Strabane-Lifford half marathon is the latest coronavirus casualty as Derry & Strabane District Council has cancelled the popular cross-border race.

The decision to cancel the race follows Derry & Strabane District Council decision to close all Council owned buildings to the public from 6pm today, Friday 13 March, for an initial two-week period. A number of forthcoming major events including the City of Derry Jazz Festival were also cancelled.

Full refunds will be issued in due course.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Michaela Boyle welcomed the decisions taken by Council today.

She said Derry City and Strabane District Council continued to show strong leadership and praised the organisation for its proactive approach to dealing with a very difficult situation.

She said: “The decision to close all Council facilities to the public and to cancel some of our key events was not taken lightly but it was unanimously agreed that they are the right decision in the interests of the safety of the public.

"The Council has a duty of care to its staff and the public and this is a very responsible and proactive approach to this situation.

"We will continue to work and consult with our statutory agencies and partners in terms of contingency planning and service provision.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie