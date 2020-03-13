Popular cross border half marathon latest event to be cancelled

The popular Strabane-Lifford half marathon is the latest coronavirus casualty as Derry & Strabane District Council has cancelled the popular cross-border race.

The decision to cancel the race follows Derry & Strabane District Council decision to close all Council owned buildings to the public from 6pm today, Friday 13 March, for an initial two-week period. A number of forthcoming major events including the City of Derry Jazz Festival were also cancelled.

Full refunds will be issued in due course.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Michaela Boyle welcomed the decisions taken by Council today.

She said Derry City and Strabane District Council continued to show strong leadership and praised the organisation for its proactive approach to dealing with a very difficult situation.

She said: “The decision to close all Council facilities to the public and to cancel some of our key events was not taken lightly but it was unanimously agreed that they are the right decision in the interests of the safety of the public.

"The Council has a duty of care to its staff and the public and this is a very responsible and proactive approach to this situation.

"We will continue to work and consult with our statutory agencies and partners in terms of contingency planning and service provision.”