Golf one of few sports in Donegal able to enjoy weekend action

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Donegal's golf clubs have remained open.
With the majority of Donegal's sporting fixtures and activities cancelled due to unprecedented coronavirus measures, golf remained one of the few sports that was able to be enjoyed this weekend.
Courses across the county went ahead with club competitions and casual rounds on Saturday and Sunday, albeit with members urged to remain mindful of the need for precautionary steps.
The guidlelines, issued by the Golfing Union of Ireland and Irish Ladies Golf Union, include the following:
• WASH your hands properly and often.
• AVOID touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid shaking hands.
• COVER your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing and discard the used tissue.
• CLEAN and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• STAY at home if you are sick to help stop the spread of whatever infection you may have.
